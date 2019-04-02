Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/02/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Nissan Probes Whether Ghosn Channeled Company Money for Personal Use

Nissan has investigated whether ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of company money through an Omani car distributor for personal use, including the purchase of a yacht. 

 
Judge Moves to Curtail PG&E's Dividends Until It Reduces Wildfire Risks

A federal judge restricted PG&E from resuming dividends to shareholders until it improves its safety practices and reduces the risks that its equipment will spark more deadly wildfires in California. 

 
Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Requirements for Boeing 737 MAX

Whistleblowers allege insufficient training and improper certification, Senator says. 

 
Sacklers Deny Claims They Directed Alleged Illegal OxyContin Marketing

Members of Purdue Pharma's controlling Sackler family are disputing allegations brought by the Massachusetts attorney general that they personally directed illegal marketing of prescription opioids. 

 
Federal Antitrust Enforcers' Latest Focus: The Oscars

The Justice Department's antitrust division warned the body that presents the Academy Awards that a proposed rule change designed to exclude Netflix could raise antitrust concerns. 

 
Jumio Founder to Pay $17 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Claims

The founder of mobile-payments startup Jumio Corp. agreed to pay more than $17 million to settle regulators' allegations that he enriched himself by selling shares after significantly inflating the firm's revenue. 

 
Trump Organization to Get a New Chief Compliance Counsel

The lawyer at President Trump's family business tapped to comply with conflicts-of-interest rules is leaving the company in June, according to an internal memo. 

 
Blue Apron Replaces CEO

Blue Apron's chief executive and co-founder are leaving the company, passing the baton to a former Etsy executive, as the meal-kit company works to turn a profit and add customers. 

 
Hexion Cleared to Start Tapping $700 Million Chapter 11 Funding Package

Chemicals company Hexion received bankruptcy-court permission to begin drawing on a $700 million financing package to fund the cash-strapped maker of epoxy resins and adhesives while it implements a proposed debt-cutting plan. 

 
AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's Pay Totaled $20.9 Million in 2018

American International Group Chief Executive 's pay was cut in half from a year earlier when his compensation package included a $12 million sign-on bonus.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour
PU
09:51pAIG PAID CEO DUPERREAULT $20.9 MILLION IN 2018 : filing
RE
09:47pPG&E to name TVA's Bill Johnson as CEO
RE
09:46pPurdue's Sackler family fights 'inflammatory' Massachusetts opioid case
RE
09:42pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Highest food inflation in over five years
PU
09:37pTrade war, Brexit could slow developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth - ADB
RE
09:21pAsian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57pMITCH MCCONNELL : McConnell, Wyden Urge Federal Financial Regulators to Prevent Discrimination of Legal Hemp Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
