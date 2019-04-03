Log in
04/03/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Initially Followed Boeing's Required Emergency Steps to Disable 737 MAX System

Pilots at the controls of the Boeing 737 MAX that crashed in March in Ethiopia initially followed emergency procedures laid out by the plane maker but still failed to recover control of the jet. 

 
Nissan Probes Whether Ghosn Channeled Company Money for Personal Use

Nissan has investigated whether ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of company money through an Omani car distributor for personal use, including the purchase of a yacht. 

 
Intel Grabs New CFO From Qualcomm

George S. Davis will join Intel as its new chief financial officer, stepping into the role vacated by now Chief Executive Bob Swan. 

 
Judge Moves to Curtail PG&E's Dividends Until It Reduces Wildfire Risks

A federal judge restricted PG&E from resuming dividends to shareholders until it improves its safety practices and reduces the risks that its equipment will spark more deadly wildfires in California. 

 
Senate Committee Opens Inquiry Into FAA Safety Inspectors, Training Requirements for Boeing 737 MAX

Whistleblowers allege insufficient training and improper certification, Senator says. 

 
Prison-Phone Providers Call Off Merger

Two U.S. providers of phone services for correctional facilities called off their planned merger after the Federal Communications Commission refused to clear the deal. 

 
Sacklers Deny Claims They Directed Alleged Illegal OxyContin Marketing

Members of Purdue Pharma's controlling Sackler family are disputing allegations brought by the Massachusetts attorney general that they personally directed illegal marketing of prescription opioids. 

 
Federal Antitrust Enforcers' Latest Focus: The Oscars

The Justice Department's antitrust division warned the body that presents the Academy Awards that a proposed rule change designed to exclude Netflix could raise antitrust concerns. 

 
Jumio Founder to Pay $17 Million to Settle Accounting Fraud Claims

The founder of mobile-payments startup Jumio agreed to pay more than $17 million to settle regulators' allegations that he enriched himself by selling shares after significantly inflating the firm's revenue. 

 
Trump Organization to Get a New Chief Compliance Counsel

The lawyer at President Trump's family business tapped to comply with conflicts-of-interest rules is leaving the company in June, according to an internal memo.

