Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Three Ex-Roadrunner Transportation Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former finance chief of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. was arrested Wednesday and charged in an alleged accounting fraud scheme that led the trucking company to restate several years of financial reports, according to court documents. 

 
Poised to Exit Bankruptcy, iHeartMedia Files for an IPO

iHeartMedia, the nation's largest radio broadcaster, said it is looking to return to public markets with a $100 million initial public offering, marking another step in the company's financial turnaround after filing for bankruptcy last year. 

 
Carl Icahn Sold Lyft Stake Prior to IPO

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7% stake in Lyft Inc. ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering last week, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
'Avengers: Endgame' Pulverizes Ticket-Presale Records

The next installment in Disney's Marvel Studios universe of superheroes doesn't come out until the end of the month, but it is already setting records in ticket presales, indicating a blockbuster opening for the movie. 

 
Renault Board Says Probe Finds Questionable Expenses

Renault said a probe of its alliance with Nissan Motor Co. has found what could be millions of euros in questionable expenses as the French auto maker accused former CEO Carlos Ghosn of ethical violations for the first time. 

 
Accounting Rule Maker Rejects Banks' Proposal

The Financial Accounting Standards Board rejected banks' proposal to soften the impact of a change that will force lenders to book losses on soured loans much faster. 

 
T-Mobile to Offer Customers Viacom TV Channels

T-Mobile struck a deal to offer Vicacom channels to its cellphone customers, extending the telecom operator's foray into a turbulent pay-television industry. 

 
Accenture Acquires Hot Ad Agency Droga 5, Raising Its Creative Profile

Accenture agreed to acquire Droga5, one of Madison Avenue's hottest creative firms, the most aggressive move yet by a consulting firm to take on the advertising giants that have long dominated the business. 

 
Sorrento Therapeutics Sues Billionaire Over Development of Cancer Drug

Sorrento Therapeutics alleges billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and one of his companies stopped development of a cancer drug because its success would hurt sales of a rival drug Dr. Soon-Shiong invented. 

 
Express Scripts to Offer a Way to Lower Insulin Costs

Express Scripts, one of the largest managers of prescription-drug benefits, will offer the option of limiting how much diabetics owe out-of-pocket each month for insulin.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pTexas Mortgage Bankers Association Releases Details for the 103rd Annual Convention
SE
05:41pBOEING SOFTWARE RE-ACTIVATED BEFORE ETHIOPIAN CRASH : sources
RE
05:41pBOEING'S NEW 737 MAX FLIGHT CONTROL SYSTEM 'SEEMS FOOLPROOF' : Norwegian CEO
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pCONSOLIDATED EDISON OF NEW YORK : Con Edison Offering ‘Smart' Incentives for Gas Efficiency, Heat Pumps in Westchester County
PU
05:08pWestern Canadian oil inventories rise in March despite curtailments
RE
05:07pNORTH DAKOTA TRADE OFFICE : Recent NDTO Trade Missions
PU
04:57pCITY OF CHAMBLEE GA : Chamblee Cancels April 11 Public Hearing & Work Session
PU
04:52pLUBRIZOL : Introduces Carbopol® Style 2.0 polymer
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software re-activated before Ethiopian crash - sources
5ACCIONA : ACCIONA : closes its first loan linked to sustainability goals, for 675 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About