Three Ex-Roadrunner Transportation Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former finance chief of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. was arrested Wednesday and charged in an alleged accounting fraud scheme that led the trucking company to restate several years of financial reports, according to court documents.

Poised to Exit Bankruptcy, iHeartMedia Files for an IPO

iHeartMedia, the nation's largest radio broadcaster, said it is looking to return to public markets with a $100 million initial public offering, marking another step in the company's financial turnaround after filing for bankruptcy last year.

Carl Icahn Sold Lyft Stake Prior to IPO

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7% stake in Lyft Inc. ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering last week, according to people familiar with the matter.

'Avengers: Endgame' Pulverizes Ticket-Presale Records

The next installment in Disney's Marvel Studios universe of superheroes doesn't come out until the end of the month, but it is already setting records in ticket presales, indicating a blockbuster opening for the movie.

Renault Board Says Probe Finds Questionable Expenses

Renault said a probe of its alliance with Nissan Motor Co. has found what could be millions of euros in questionable expenses as the French auto maker accused former CEO Carlos Ghosn of ethical violations for the first time.

Accounting Rule Maker Rejects Banks' Proposal

The Financial Accounting Standards Board rejected banks' proposal to soften the impact of a change that will force lenders to book losses on soured loans much faster.

T-Mobile to Offer Customers Viacom TV Channels

T-Mobile struck a deal to offer Vicacom channels to its cellphone customers, extending the telecom operator's foray into a turbulent pay-television industry.

Accenture Acquires Hot Ad Agency Droga 5, Raising Its Creative Profile

Accenture agreed to acquire Droga5, one of Madison Avenue's hottest creative firms, the most aggressive move yet by a consulting firm to take on the advertising giants that have long dominated the business.

Sorrento Therapeutics Sues Billionaire Over Development of Cancer Drug

Sorrento Therapeutics alleges billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and one of his companies stopped development of a cancer drug because its success would hurt sales of a rival drug Dr. Soon-Shiong invented.

Express Scripts to Offer a Way to Lower Insulin Costs

Express Scripts, one of the largest managers of prescription-drug benefits, will offer the option of limiting how much diabetics owe out-of-pocket each month for insulin.