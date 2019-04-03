Tesla's First-Quarter Deliveries Plummet

Tesla said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric car maker strained to ship its Model 3 compact car to Europe and China for the first time.

Ghosn Is Arrested on New Allegations

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested again over new suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail.

Tradeweb Sets $6 Billion IPO, Seizing on Hot Market

Online bond-trading platform Tradeweb Markets will sell shares at $27 apiece in its initial public offering. The sale price exceeds the range Tradeweb had targeted of $24 to $26 a share.

Verizon Unleashes 5G; South Korea Is Next

Verizon inaugurated the 5G era for smartphones, with South Korea poised to roll out the much-hyped technology that promises greater speeds and capabilities for consumers.

Ford, GM and Toyota to Steer Standards on Self-Driving Cars

Three global auto makers-Ford, GM and Toyota-said they would join forces to create a set of standards for the development of self-driving cars.

Constellation to Sell Several Wine Brands to Gallo in $1.7 Billion Deal

Constellation Brands said it would sell a range of wine brands to California firm E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7 billion.

Icahn Sold Lyft Stake to George Soros Prior to IPO

Carl Icahn sold his roughly 2.7% stake in Lyft to fellow billionaire George Soros ahead of the ride-hailing company's initial public offering last week.

Intel Again Turns to Outsider CFO As Chip Maker Advances Shift Away From PCs

Intel Corp.'s move to hire an outsider as finance chief is the latest step in the transformation of a company that historically relied on promoting homegrown talent and comes as the chip maker shifts its focus to data.

Three Ex-Roadrunner Transportation Executives Charged With Accounting Fraud

The former finance chief of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. was arrested Wednesday and charged in an alleged accounting fraud scheme that led the trucking company to restate several years of financial reports, according to court documents.

Poised to Exit Bankruptcy, iHeartMedia Files for an IPO

iHeartMedia, the nation's largest radio broadcaster, said it is looking to return to public markets with a $100 million initial public offering, marking another step in the company's financial turnaround after filing for bankruptcy last year.