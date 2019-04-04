Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/04/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Tesla's First-Quarter Deliveries Plummet

Tesla said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric car maker strained to ship its Model 3 compact car to Europe and China for the first time. 

 
Tesla Delivers a Dud

Tesla unveiled disappointing delivery numbers and more logistical headaches during the first quarter that probably mean it wasn't profitable. 

 
Ghosn Is Arrested on New Allegations

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested again over new suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail. 

 
Pilots Take Aim at Instructions for Boeing 737 MAX

Some pilots are expressing concern that crews should have been provided more-detailed instructions about disabling a suspect flight-control system after the first fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Indonesia. 

 
Tradeweb Sets $6 Billion IPO, Seizing on Hot Market

Online bond-trading platform Tradeweb Markets will sell shares at $27 apiece in its initial public offering, exceeding the range it had targeted of $24 to $26 a share. 

 
Verizon, South Korea Launch Smartphone 5G

Verizon inaugurated the 5G era for smartphones, with South Korea poised to roll out the much-hyped technology that promises greater speeds and capabilities for consumers. 

 
Ford, GM and Toyota to Steer Standards on Self-Driving Cars

Three global auto makers-Ford, GM and Toyota-said they would join forces to create a set of standards for the development of self-driving cars. 

 
PG&E Chooses TVA Head as Next CEO

PG&E named Bill Johnson, the current head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as its next chief executive and announced a new board, as it seeks to steer a path out of bankruptcy. 

 
H.I.G. Capital to Buy Weight-Loss Brand Jenny Craig

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital is acquiring weight-loss brand Jenny Craig from consumer-focused PE investor North Castle Partners, said a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Constellation to Sell Several Wine Brands to Gallo in $1.7 Billion Deal

Constellation Brands said it would sell a range of wine brands to California firm E. & J. Gallo Winery for $1.7 billion.

