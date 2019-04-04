Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
04/04/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Ethiopian Initial Probe Blames 737 MAX Flight-Control System

Air accident investigators faulted a flight-control feature on a 737 MAX flown by Ethiopian Airlines that crashed in March, raising pressure on Boeing to fix the problem. 

 
Carlos Ghosn Is Arrested Again on Fresh Suspicions

Carlos Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo after prosecutors said they suspected the former Nissan chairman abused his position at the company for personal gain. 

 
Condé Nast Names Former Pandora Boss as New CEO

Condé Nast has tapped veteran media executive Roger Lynch as its new global chief executive as the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker combines its U.S. and U.K. businesses. 

 
Luxury Brands Snub Amazon but Cosy Up to Alibaba

Despite being fussy about their image, luxury brands are teaming up with mass-market Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com. Don't expect them to act as friendly toward Amazon. 

 
Tesla's First-Quarter Deliveries Plummet

Tesla said new-vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell 31% from the previous three months as the electric car maker strained to ship its Model 3 compact car to Europe and China for the first time. 

 
Why Yahoo's Heir Is Finally Giving Up on Alibaba

Altaba has decided to liquidate the Alibaba stake bought by Yahoo in 2005, even if it means paying billions of dollars in taxes. 

 
Banking Giants Are Mortgaging China's Future

Chinese banks are still writing ever more mortgages, leaving households increasingly indebted. 

 
Tencent Closes Asia's Biggest Dollar-Bond Sale in a Year

Chinese Internet giant Tencent has added to a wave of borrowers locking in low interest rates, selling $6 billion of bonds maturing in five, seven, 10 and 30 years. 

 
Tesla Delivers a Dud

Tesla unveiled disappointing delivery numbers and more logistical headaches during the first quarter that probably mean it wasn't profitable. 

 
Pilots Take Aim at Instructions for Boeing 737 MAX

Some pilots are expressing concern that crews should have been provided more-detailed instructions about disabling a suspect flight-control system after the first fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX airliner in Indonesia.

