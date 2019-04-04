Three Drug Companies to Pay $122.6 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations

The Justice Department said three pharmaceutical companies-Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lundbeck LLC and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.---agreed to pay a total of $122.6 million to resolve allegations they paid drug copays for their pharmaceuticals through copay-assistance foundations.

Adidas to Relaunch Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

Adidas named music icon Beyoncé as a creative partner and said it would relaunch her Ivy Park active-wear line under the German sportswear brand.

Tesla Shares Fall After Delivery Miss

Shares of Tesla fell after the electric-car maker reported a day earlier a 31% drop in new-vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.

'It Was Scary as Hell': The Rearrest of Carlos Ghosn Opens New Front in Inquiry

The wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn described how prosecutors descended on their Tokyo home, and authorities brought forth for the first time specific suspicions that he enriched himself and his family with company money.

Ethiopian Initial Probe Blames 737 MAX Flight-Control System

Air accident investigators found the cockpit crew of a crashed 737 MAX followed approved emergency procedures in an attempt to save the plane, ratcheting up pressure on Boeing to fix a flight-control system at the heart of probes into two deadly crashes.

Constellation Brands Gets a Boost From Beer Sales

Corona producer Constellation Brands said stronger beer sales helped offset weakness in its lower-priced wine brands.

Sears, After Years of Closures, to Open Three Small-Format Stores

Sears plans to open three stores in May in an attempt to reclaim shoppers after closing hundreds of locations in recent years.

Bright Horizons Tests Parents' Patience, Not Nerves

Like Care.com, Bright Horizons offers its customers an app on which they can sign up, book care and pay. But the company differentiates itself in that it is a child-care business first with physical centers it owns and operates.

Condé Nast Names Former Pandora Boss as New CEO

Condé Nast has tapped veteran media executive Roger Lynch as its new global chief executive as the publisher of Vogue, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker combines its U.S. and U.K. businesses.

European Medicines Agency Grants Johnson & Johnson's Experimental Cancer Drug Priority Review Status

Johnson & Johnson said the European Medicines Agency granted priority review status to an experimental cancer drug, marking the first time the European drug regulator has accelerated its assessment of a company medicine.