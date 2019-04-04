Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Judge Gives Elon Musk, SEC Two Weeks to Strike Deal on Contempt Claims

A federal judge told Elon Musk and the U.S. government to craft a compromise that would avoid the need for her to rule on claims that the Tesla CEO violated a court order governing his communications on social media. 

 
Jeff Bezos to Retain Voting Control of Wife's Amazon Shares After Divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos moved to formally end their 25-year marriage in a settlement that leaves the Amazon.com Inc. chairman and chief executive with voting control over Ms. Bezos' stake in the company. 

 
Snap Pushes Into Gaming, Ratcheting Up Battle Royale With 'Fortnite'

Snap is getting into gaming, joining other tech firms in a rush to attract users who are increasingly socializing in 'Fortnite' and other multiplayer games. Snap's first original game will be called 'Bitmoji Party.' 

 
Jones Energy Strikes Bondholder-Backed Restructuring Deal

Jones Energy Inc. has struck a deal with bondholders on a restructuring plan that swaps out roughly $1 billion in debt in exchange for the oil-and-gas company's stock. 

 
Three Drug Companies to Pay $122.6 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations

The Justice Department said three pharmaceutical companies-Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Alexion Pharmaceuticals-agreed to pay a total of $122.6 million to resolve allegations they paid drug copays for their pharmaceuticals through copay-assistance foundations. 

 
Adidas to Relaunch Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

Adidas named music icon Beyoncé as a creative partner and said it would relaunch her Ivy Park active-wear line under the German sportswear brand. 

 
Tesla Shares Fall After Delivery Miss

Tesla's shares dropped more than 8% after the electric-car maker reported worse-than-expected deliveries, raising concerns about demand for its older vehicles as well as its ability to get its newest offering into customers' hands. 

 
'It Was Scary as Hell': The Rearrest of Carlos Ghosn Opens New Front in Inquiry

The wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn described how prosecutors descended on their Tokyo home, and authorities brought forth for the first time specific suspicions that he enriched himself and his family with company money. 

 
Ethiopian Initial Probe Blames 737 MAX Flight-Control System

Air accident investigators found the cockpit crew of a crashed 737 MAX followed approved emergency procedures in an attempt to save the plane, ratcheting up pressure on Boeing to fix a flight-control system at the heart of probes into two deadly crashes. 

 
Constellation Brands Gets a Boost From Beer Sales

Corona producer Constellation Brands said stronger beer sales helped offset weakness in its lower-priced wine brands.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07pPSU VIKINGS : Vikings Return To Desert Golf, Prepare For Big Sky Championship
PU
06:05pTrump picks former presidential candidate Cain for Fed board
RE
05:57pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FINANCE : Wyden Statement on Reported China Trade Summit
PU
05:52pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker
PU
05:48pBy spying on Huawei, U.S. found evidence against the Chinese firm
RE
05:48pU.S., China Aim for Trade Deal in Weeks, Trump Says
DJ
05:42pGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS : Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones
PU
05:27pTrump Considering Nominating Herman Cain for Fed Seat--3rd Update
DJ
05:22pCanada says reopening USMCA trade pact could be a 'Pandora's box'
RE
05:22pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Changes to the Meat Regulations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP : BLOCK X CAPITAL CORP. : Announces Investment in MineHub Technologies, Inc.
2AFRICAN GOLD GROUP, INC. : AFRICAN GOLD : Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation
3NEC CORPORATION : NEC : and Ceragon Collaborate to Expand 5G Wireless Backhaul Business Globally
4ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP : ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Strategic Alternatives Review
5BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About