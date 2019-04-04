Judge Gives Elon Musk, SEC Two Weeks to Strike Deal on Contempt Claims

A federal judge told Elon Musk and the U.S. government to craft a compromise that would avoid the need for her to rule on claims that the Tesla CEO violated a court order governing his communications on social media.

Jeff Bezos to Retain Voting Control of Wife's Amazon Shares After Divorce

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos moved to formally end their 25-year marriage in a settlement that leaves the Amazon.com Inc. chairman and chief executive with voting control over Ms. Bezos' stake in the company.

Snap Pushes Into Gaming, Ratcheting Up Battle Royale With 'Fortnite'

Snap is getting into gaming, joining other tech firms in a rush to attract users who are increasingly socializing in 'Fortnite' and other multiplayer games. Snap's first original game will be called 'Bitmoji Party.'

Jones Energy Strikes Bondholder-Backed Restructuring Deal

Jones Energy Inc. has struck a deal with bondholders on a restructuring plan that swaps out roughly $1 billion in debt in exchange for the oil-and-gas company's stock.

Three Drug Companies to Pay $122.6 Million to Resolve Kickback Allegations

The Justice Department said three pharmaceutical companies-Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck and Alexion Pharmaceuticals-agreed to pay a total of $122.6 million to resolve allegations they paid drug copays for their pharmaceuticals through copay-assistance foundations.

Adidas to Relaunch Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

Adidas named music icon Beyoncé as a creative partner and said it would relaunch her Ivy Park active-wear line under the German sportswear brand.

Tesla Shares Fall After Delivery Miss

Tesla's shares dropped more than 8% after the electric-car maker reported worse-than-expected deliveries, raising concerns about demand for its older vehicles as well as its ability to get its newest offering into customers' hands.

'It Was Scary as Hell': The Rearrest of Carlos Ghosn Opens New Front in Inquiry

The wife of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn described how prosecutors descended on their Tokyo home, and authorities brought forth for the first time specific suspicions that he enriched himself and his family with company money.

Ethiopian Initial Probe Blames 737 MAX Flight-Control System

Air accident investigators found the cockpit crew of a crashed 737 MAX followed approved emergency procedures in an attempt to save the plane, ratcheting up pressure on Boeing to fix a flight-control system at the heart of probes into two deadly crashes.

Constellation Brands Gets a Boost From Beer Sales

Corona producer Constellation Brands said stronger beer sales helped offset weakness in its lower-priced wine brands.