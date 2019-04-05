Samsung Expects 60% Decline in First-Quarter Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics said it expects to post a 60% decline in first-quarter operating profit as memory-chip demand has faded, the latest fallout from a global pullback in spending.

Neuberger Berman's Dyal Raises $7 Billion to Buy Private-Equity Firm Stakes

Dyal Capital Partners, already one of the largest investors in stakes of private-equity management companies, has raised about $7 billion for its fourth fund and isn't done yet, according to securities filings and a person familiar with the situation.

Wynn Resorts CEO Is Pressed on What He Knew About Former Boss

Wynn Resorts chief Matt Maddox faced tough questioning from Massachusetts gambling regulators about whether he did enough to investigate sexual-misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn.

Amazon's Rise in Ad Searches Dents Google's Dominance

Advertisers are starting to shift spending on search ads from Alphabet's Google toward Amazon.com, a sign of how the online retailer is capitalizing on becoming the top destination for consumers' product searches.

Judge Gives Elon Musk, SEC Two Weeks to Strike Deal on Contempt Claims

A federal judge told Elon Musk and the U.S. government to craft a compromise that would avoid the need to determine whether the Tesla CEO violated a court order governing his communications on social media.

FirstEnergy's Bankruptcy Deal With Power Units Collapses

A bankruptcy judge rejected FirstEnergy Corp.'s $3.1 billion attempt to walk away from a fleet of failing power plants, siding with regulators who want the parent company on the hook for pollution cleanup costs.

Snap Pushes Into Gaming, Ratcheting Up Battle Royale With 'Fortnite'

Snap is getting into gaming, joining other tech firms in a rush to attract users who are increasingly socializing in 'Fortnite' and other multiplayer games. Snap's first original game will be called 'Bitmoji Party.'

Fashion Marketplace Poshmark Preps to Go Public This Fall

Poshmark has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to manage the IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.

Jones Energy Strikes Bondholder-Backed Restructuring Deal

Jones Energy Inc. has struck a deal with bondholders on a restructuring plan that swaps out roughly $1 billion in debt in exchange for the oil-and-gas company's stock.

Adidas to Relaunch Beyoncé's Ivy Park Line

Adidas named music icon Beyoncé as a creative partner and said it would relaunch her Ivy Park active-wear line under the German sportswear brand.