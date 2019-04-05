Boeing Identifies Second Software Issue on 737 MAX

Boeing said it has identified a second software issue it needs to fix on the 737 MAX airliner which is unrelated to the flight-control flaw implicated in the crash of two of the planes in recent months.

Carlos Ghosn to Stay Behind Bars for at Least 10 Days

Carlos Ghosn will be held in jail until at least April 14 without possibility of bail, a Tokyo court said. The former Nissan chairman was arrested on fresh suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail.

At Snapchat, the Kids Are All Right

On Thursday, Snap hosted its first annual partner summit, announcing new features and collaborations across its platform, including lens updates for its camera, augmented reality, video and gaming.

Samsung Expects 60% Decline in First-Quarter Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics said it expects to post a 60% decline in first-quarter operating profit as memory-chip demand has faded, the latest fallout from a global pullback in spending.

Jane Street Challenges Wall Street

High-tech trading firm Jane Street Capital, known for its dominance of the exchange-traded fund market, is pushing into territory long controlled by Wall Street banks: corporate bonds.

EU Warns of Possible Collusion on Auto Emissions

The European Union believes Germany's big car makers may have breached antitrust rules by colluding to limit the development of technology that would reduce harmful exhaust emissions.

UK Companies' Pay Gap Widened in Favor of Men in 2018

The gender pay gap in the U.K. widened in favor of men in 2018, according to the latest figures from the government. Countrywide, EasyJet and CVS Group reported the largest pay gaps.

Neuberger Berman's Dyal Raises $7 Billion to Buy Private-Equity Firm Stakes

Dyal Capital Partners, already one of the largest investors in stakes of private-equity management companies, has raised about $7 billion for its fourth fund and isn't done yet, according to securities filings and a person familiar with the situation.

Wynn Resorts CEO Is Pressed on What He Knew About Former Boss

Wynn Resorts chief Matt Maddox faced tough questioning from Massachusetts gambling regulators about whether he did enough to investigate sexual-misconduct allegations against founder Steve Wynn.

Judge Gives Elon Musk, SEC Two Weeks to Strike Deal on Contempt Claims

A federal judge told Elon Musk and the U.S. government to craft a compromise that would avoid the need to determine whether the Tesla CEO violated a court order governing his communications on social media.