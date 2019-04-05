Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/05/2019
Plan to End Drug Rebates Adds Protections for Insurers

The Trump administration said the federal government would reimburse health insurers for financial losses caused by the administration's plan to ban certain pharmaceutical-industry rebates in Medicare. 

 
FAA Disputes Allegations of Lapses on 737 MAX Training

The FAA's acting head told lawmakers there were no systemic problems with the qualifications of staff who helped establish training for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jet. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Settles Lawsuit Over Sales Reporting

Fiat Chrysler settled a lawsuit brought by an Illinois dealership group that accused the auto maker of pressuring it to manipulate monthly sales reports. 

 
Apple Music Overtakes Spotify in Paid U.S. Subscribers

Apple's music-streaming service has surpassed Spotify's in paid U.S. subscriptions yet lags behind its Swedish competitor globally. The milestone sets the stage for the two rivals' intensifying race for listeners around the world. 

 
Boeing Identifies Second Software Issue on 737 MAX

Boeing said it has identified a second software issue it needs to fix on the 737 MAX airliner which is unrelated to the flight-control flaw implicated in the crash of two of the planes in recent months. 

 
Carlos Ghosn to Stay Behind Bars for at Least 10 Days

Carlos Ghosn will be held in jail until at least April 14 without possibility of bail, a Tokyo court said. The former Nissan chairman was arrested on fresh suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail. 

 
At Snapchat, the Kids Are All Right

On Thursday, Snap hosted its first annual partner summit, announcing new features and collaborations across its platform, including lens updates for its camera, augmented reality, video and gaming. 

 
Samsung Expects 60% Decline in First-Quarter Operating Profit

Samsung Electronics said it expects to post a 60% decline in first-quarter operating profit as memory-chip demand has faded, the latest fallout from a global pullback in spending. 

 
Trading Firm Jane Street Challenges Wall Street

High-tech trading firm Jane Street Capital, known for its dominance of the exchange-traded fund market, is pushing into territory long controlled by Wall Street banks: corporate bonds. 

 
UK Companies' Pay Gap Widened in Favor of Men in 2018

The gender pay gap in the U.K. widened in favor of men in 2018, according to the latest figures from the government. Countrywide, EasyJet and CVS Group reported the largest pay gaps.

