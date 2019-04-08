Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/08/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Pinterest Is Expected to Set IPO Price Range Below Last Valuation

Pinterest plans to set a price range for its IPO that is below where the online image-search company last raised money privately when it begins a roadshow to pitch the shares to investors Monday. 

 
Dysfunctional Board Threatens Arconic Turnaround

Arconic's fourth chief executive in two years is trying to execute a much-delayed turnaround by focusing on operations. The board, though, remains mired in a feud that threatens to cause yet another disappointment in the company's short life. 

 
U.K. Moves to End 'Self-Regulation' for Tech Firms

The U.K. government plans to create a new regulatory body to force the removal of harmful content from the internet, one of the most far-reaching legislative proposals from a host of countries trying to put a tighter leash on global tech companies. 

 
Korean Air Chairman Dies After Battle With Illness

Cho Yang-ho, who turned South Korea's biggest airline into a global operator but was facing trial over charges including embezzlement and tax evasion, died from a lung-related illness. He was 70 years old 

 
Amazon Wants You to Use Alexa to Track Health Care

The artificial-intelligence assistant is being positioned to track consumers' prescriptions and relay personal health information, as the company bids to insert smart speakers into everyday health care. 

 
Hollywood Writers Postpone Firing Agents, Opting to Continue Talks

The screenwriters union extended contract negotiations with the agencies that represent them hours before a midnight deadline Saturday night. 

 
OUE Commercial REIT, OUE Hospitality Trust to Merge

Singapore-listed OUE Commercial REIT and OUE Hospitality Trust are plan to merge in a deal that could place the combined entity among the top 10 real-estate investment trusts in the country. 

 
'Shazam!' Shines at Box Office

WarnerMedia's latest attempt to build out its comic-book franchise got a healthy start at the box office this weekend, with "Shazam!" premiering in first place with an estimated $53.5 million in the U.S. and Canada. 

 
Football League Gambles on Tech and Fumbles

The Alliance of American Football-a spring alternative to the NFL-said it was suspending operations after just 52 days. Though plenty of other football leagues have failed, this feels more like a technology investment that flopped. 

 
Add-On Services Drive Car Dealers' Profits

As dealers' profit margins on new-car sales shrink, they are relying more on selling extended warranties, paint-protection plans and other optional services pushed by salespeople in the finance office.

