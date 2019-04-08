Shell to Invest $300 Million as Part of Climate Goal

Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest $300 million in the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems over the next three years as part of its goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 2-3%.

Lampert Offers to Buy Remaining Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Edward Lampert is looking to buy the roughly 41% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores that he and his hedge-fund ESL Investments don't currently own.

Fed Moves to Ease 'Living Wills' for Large Banks

The Federal Reserve is expected to ease postcrisis rules for large banks requiring firms to plan how they would wind down, allowing them to file less frequently or submit stripped-down versions of the "living wills."

GE Shares Slump as Top Analyst Downgrades to 'Sell' Again

General Electric shares tumbled after the company was downgraded to a "sell" rating by JPMorgan Chase, just four months after the bank upgraded its longtime bearish view.

Merrill Makes a Play for Younger, Less Affluent Clients

Bank of America is putting hundreds of staffers who specialize in selling digital-investing products geared toward younger, less affluent investors in its Merrill Lynch Wealth Management offices in major U.S. cities.

Pinterest Sets IPO Price Below Last Valuation

Pinterest set a price range of $15 to $17 for its initial public offering, a range that is below where it last raised money privately, as the company begins to pitch shares to investors.

Nissan Shareholders Vent, Cut Final Tie With Ghosn

Some Nissan shareholders called for the resignation of CEO Hiroto Saikawa at a raucous meeting where the auto maker severed its last ties to longtime leader Carlos Ghosn.

Caterpillar Digs for New Services Revenue

Caterpillar is connecting its heavy machinery to the cloud as a way to steady its boom-and-bust business with more sales of parts and repairs.

German Car-Parts Maker ZF Expects Higher Tax Burden After Wabco Takeover

German car-parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen expects to pay higher taxes for Wabco, once the transaction to purchase the U.S.-listed company closes, said Chief Financial Officer Konstantin Sauer.

Chuck E. Cheese Parent to Return to Public Markets

CEC Entertainment, parent of restaurant chains Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, agreed to go public on the NYSE with an initial enterprise value of about $1.4 billion.