Fiat Chrysler to Settle Lawsuit for $110 Million

The auto maker will pay $110 million to settle a longstanding lawsuit alleging that the company misled U.S. investors regarding safety concerns and excess diesel emissions, according to court documents.

Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck

Versum Materials Inc. on Monday said Merck KGaA has offered to acquire the company for $53 a share, or about $5.78 billion, and that its board determined the bid constitutes a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris Inc.

Fiat Chrysler Gets Tesla's Help on Emissions

The auto maker plans to count Tesla electric cars as part of its fleet to avoid significant fines for violating stricter European Union emissions rules.

Aramco Bond Sale Flies as Investor Orders Near $60 Billion

Aramco has won about $60 billion of orders for its closely watched debut bond sale, far outstripping the $10 billion targeted by the Saudi oil giant, as investors appeared to shrug off its ambitious pricing.

Pinterest's Dull Picture Is Uninspired

The image-sharing company's low IPO pricing range could limit returns.

Women's Clothier L.K. Bennett Plans Store-Closing Sales

Bankrupt women's luxury fashion chain L.K. Bennett USA Inc. said it plans to hold store-closing sales at its U.S. locations and on its website.

Shell to Invest $300 Million as Part of Climate Goal

Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest $300 million in the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems over the next three years as part of its goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 2-3%.

Tesla Won't Solve Fiat Chrysler's Problem for Long

Tesla and Fiat Chrysler have signed a win-win deal to share European carbon emissions, but the benefits won't last. The Italian-American manufacturer still needs a long-term solution to one of the global car industry's biggest conundrums.

Lampert Offers to Buy Remaining Shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Edward Lampert is looking to buy the roughly 41% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores that he and his hedge-fund ESL Investments don't currently own.

GE Shares Slump as Top Analyst Downgrades to 'Sell' Again

General Electric shares fell 5.2% after the company was downgraded to a "sell" rating by JPMorgan Chase, just four months after the bank upgraded its longtime bearish view.