News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/09/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Wynn Resorts Bids $7.1 Billion for Australia's Crown Resorts

Wynn Resorts of Las Vegas offered to buy Australia's Crown Resorts for about $7.1 billion, in the latest sign that global gambling companies are looking to get bigger as they battle with online gaming. 

 
Fiat Chrysler to Settle Lawsuit for $110 Million

The auto maker will pay $110 million to settle a longstanding lawsuit alleging that the company misled U.S. investors regarding safety concerns and excess diesel emissions, according to court documents. 

 
Versum Gets 'Superior' $53/Share Bid From Germany's Merck

Versum Materials Inc. on Monday said Merck KGaA has offered to acquire the company for $53 a share, or about $5.78 billion, and that its board determined the bid constitutes a superior proposal to its planned all-stock merger with Entegris Inc. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Gets Tesla's Help on Emissions

The auto maker plans to count Tesla electric cars as part of its fleet to avoid significant fines for violating stricter European Union emissions rules. 

 
Pilots' Actions in Fatal Crash Prompt Questions

A flight-control system of the Boeing 737 MAX is at the heart of the investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, but also prompting questions are the actions of the ill-fated plane's crew. 

 
Aramco Bond Sale Flies as Investor Orders Near $60 Billion

Aramco has won about $60 billion of orders for its closely watched debut bond sale, far outstripping the $10 billion targeted by the Saudi oil giant, as investors appeared to shrug off its ambitious pricing. 

 
Walmart Is Rolling Out the Robots

Walmart is expanding its use of robots in stores to help monitor inventory, clean floors and unload trucks, part of the retail giant's efforts to control labor costs as it spends more to raise wages and offer new services like online grocery delivery. 

 
Pinterest's Dull Picture Is Uninspired

The image-sharing company's low IPO pricing range could limit returns. 

 
Women's Clothier L.K. Bennett Plans Store-Closing Sales

Bankrupt women's luxury fashion chain L.K. Bennett USA Inc. said it plans to hold store-closing sales at its U.S. locations and on its website. 

 
Shell to Invest $300 Million as Part of Climate Goal

Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest $300 million in the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems over the next three years as part of its goal to reduce its carbon footprint by 2-3%.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
