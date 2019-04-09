Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/09/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Standard Chartered to Pay $1.1 Billion in Iran Sanctions Settlement

Standard Chartered agreed to pay $1.1 billion to settle allegations it violated sanctions on Iran and other countries, marking the end of a long-running probe by regulators that had weighed on the bank's share price. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Deliveries Fell in March

The plane maker delivered 11 of its 737 MAX jets in March, less than half the rate of deliveries in the two previous months as the company contends with a global grounding of its best-selling plane after two fatal crashes. 

 
Saudi Aramco Raises $12 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Saudi Aramco raised $12 billion in its debut international bond, an issuance that sparked massive interest among investors eager to access the world's most profitable company. 

 
PG&E Among Utilities Cited for Failing to Protect Against Attacks

Hundreds of penalty cases have been lodged against U.S. utilities, including electricity giant PG&E, for violating rules to protect essential infrastructure, but few of the violators have had their identities divulged. 

 
Société Générale to Cut Jobs Amid Europe's Investment Banking Downturn

French bank Société Générale plans to cut nearly 1,600 jobs globally after a slump in investment banking revenue in the fourth quarter, retrenching to its core businesses as choppy markets hobble Europe's banks. 

 
Wells Fargo, Languishing for Two Years, Struggles to Boost Businesses

Wells Fargo's 2016 sales scandal has turned into a morass of regulatory problems that won't go away. Behind the scenes, its business lines are also struggling. 

 
American Airlines Trims Unit Revenue Outlook

American Airlines lowered unit revenue expectations for the first quarter as the government shutdown and the grounding of several of its aircraft, including 737 MAX planes, weighed on its results. 

 
Facebook Bends to EU Pressure on 'Misleading' Fine Print

Facebook has bowed to demands from European Union regulators to change what the bloc had called its misleading terms of service, the latest example of a broader effort by governments globally to exercise more control over tech firms. 

 
Cerner Reaches Deal With Starboard to Add Board Members

Cerner has agreed with activist investor Starboard Value to add four board members and target certain operating margin goals in the future. 

 
Bank of America to Raise Minimum Wage to $20 an Hour by 2021

Bank of America said it is raising the minimum wage so it hits $20 an hour in 2021. Part of the changes will go into effect May 1, when the bank increases its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

