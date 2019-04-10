Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Boeing Looks to Build Overseas Support for MAX Fix

Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval when they roll out a safety fix for 737 MAX jets, expected this summer. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Has First Yearly Loss, Sales Decline as Public Company

The home-goods retailer for the first time in its nearly three decades as a public company reported an annual loss and a decline in yearly sales. 

 
Brazil Plans to Charge Vale Over Deadly Dam Collapse

Prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale SA and employees of the mining giant over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January, the lead investigator told The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal on $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation. 

 
Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields. 

 
Uber Aims for Valuation of as Much as $100 Billion, Below Expectations

Uber Technologies is aiming for a valuation in its impending initial public offering of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, after its competitor Lyft stumbled in its early days of trading as a public company. 

 
JetBlue Plans to Start U.S.-London Flights in 2021

JetBlue Airways Corp. plans to begin flights between the U.S. and London in 2021, though the air carrier will first have to secure access to U.K. capital's congested airports. 

 
LVMH 1Q Revenue Soars on Buoyant Trading

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said Wednesday that its first-quarter revenue grew by double digits thanks to a buoyant start to the year. 

 
Disney's Next Big Remake: Itself

The entertainment giant rose to the top of Hollywood on the strength of its ability to pack movie theaters and theme parks. Now it is betting that to stay on top, it needs to come to you-by launching a new streaming service built around popular franchises, from "Star Wars" to "High School Musical." 

 
Ghosn's Lawyer Questions Latest Apartment Search

Japanese authorities said the seriousness of new suspicions against Carlos Ghosn justified seizure of communications between him and his lawyers, but other legal systems would see it as a violation of attorney-client privilege.

