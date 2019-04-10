Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/10/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing Looks to Build Overseas Support for MAX Fix

Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval when they roll out a safety fix for 737 MAX jets, expected this summer. 

 
National Enquirer Put Up for Sale

The company that owns the National Enquirer said it is exploring a sale of the tabloid, which has been at the center of hush payments to women who alleged they had affairs with President Trump. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Has First Yearly Loss, Sales Decline as Public Company

The home-goods retailer for the first time in its nearly three decades as a public company reported an annual loss and a decline in yearly sales. 

 
Investors Want Bed Bath & Beyond to Show a Turnaround

Investors are expressing skepticism about a rapid turnaround at Bed Bath & Beyond, which reported an annual loss for the first time since going public in 1992. 

 
Concert Promoters Team Up to Tap Growing Australia-New Zealand Market

AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, which worked together on world tours of A-listers like the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, are forming a joint venture, with AEG buying a 50% stake in Frontier. 

 
Brazil Plans to Charge Vale Over Deadly Dam Collapse

Prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale SA and employees of the mining giant over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January, the lead investigator told The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal on $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation. 

 
Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields. 

 
Uber Aims for Valuation of as Much as $100 Billion, Below Expectations

Uber Technologies is aiming for a valuation in its impending initial public offering of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, after its competitor Lyft stumbled in its early days of trading as a public company. 

 
JetBlue Plans to Start U.S.-London Flights in 2021

JetBlue Airways Corp. plans to begin flights between the U.S. and London in 2021, though the air carrier will first have to secure access to U.K. capital's congested airports.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aMalaysia Feb factory output up 1.7 percent year-on-year, meets forecast
RE
12:01aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall ahead of China trade data; Singapore up
RE
04/10DOLLAR INDEX : Fed minutes cap dollar, pound steady after Brexit extension
RE
04/10WORLD BANK : Over 18,500 Youth in PNG see Increasing Opportunities through Urban Youth Employment Project
PU
04/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/10China producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
RE
04/10China's steel, iron ore futures subdued after recent rallies
RE
04/10APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : 61st Session of the APO Governing Body begins in Manila
PU
04/10Growth woes douse rally in Asian shares, dollar slips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
