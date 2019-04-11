Boeing Looks to Build Overseas Support for MAX Fix

Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval when they roll out a safety fix for 737 MAX jets, expected this summer.

National Enquirer Put Up for Sale

The company that owns the National Enquirer said it is exploring a sale of the tabloid, which has been at the center of hush payments to women who alleged they had affairs with President Trump.

Bed Bath & Beyond Has First Yearly Loss, Sales Decline as Public Company

The home-goods retailer for the first time in its nearly three decades as a public company reported an annual loss and a decline in yearly sales.

Concert Promoters Team Up to Tap Growing Australia-New Zealand Market

AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, which worked together on world tours of A-listers like the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, are forming a joint venture, with AEG buying a 50% stake in Frontier.

Brazil Plans to Charge Vale Over Deadly Dam Collapse

Prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale SA and employees of the mining giant over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January, the lead investigator told The Wall Street Journal.

Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal on $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation.

Brazil to Pay Petrobras $9 Billion in Contract Resolution

State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro will receive $9.06 billion from the Brazilian government as part of a deal that would allow the government to raise billions more from the sale of oil production rights in the country's pre-salt offshore fields.

Uber Aims for Valuation of as Much as $100 Billion, Below Expectations

Uber Technologies is aiming for a valuation in its impending initial public offering of as much as $100 billion, below previous expectations, after its competitor Lyft stumbled in its early days of trading as a public company.

JetBlue Plans to Start U.S.-London Flights in 2021

JetBlue Airways Corp. plans to begin flights between the U.S. and London in 2021, though the air carrier will first have to secure access to U.K. capital's congested airports.