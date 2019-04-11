Kids Love These YouTube Channels. Who Creates Them Is a Mystery.

Many of YouTube's most popular children's channels generate millions of dollars in ad revenue from such video fare as kids opening presents or reviewing toys-but the content creators are elusive.

Boeing Looks to Build Overseas Support for MAX Fix

Boeing and U.S. aviation regulators will be seeking what amounts to an international stamp of approval when they roll out a safety fix for 737 MAX jets, expected this summer.

Frustrated by the Tech Industry, Small Banks Start to Rebel

Small lenders are struggling to keep up with big banks' flashy tech offerings, so they turn to service providers for help. But many are pushing back against what they view as onerous contracts and mediocre digital offerings.

National Enquirer Put Up for Sale

The company that owns the National Enquirer said it is exploring a sale of the tabloid, which has been at the center of hush payments to women who alleged they had affairs with President Trump.

LVMH Climbs After Bagging Strong 1Q

Shares in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton climbed as investors welcomed the luxury-goods titan's strong first-quarter revenue growth.

Bed Bath & Beyond Has First Yearly Loss, Sales Decline as Public Company

The home-goods retailer for the first time in its nearly three decades as a public company reported an annual loss and a decline in yearly sales.

Investors Want Bed Bath & Beyond to Show a Turnaround

Investors are expressing skepticism about a rapid turnaround at Bed Bath & Beyond, which reported an annual loss for the first time since going public in 1992.

Concert Promoters Team Up to Tap Growing Australia-New Zealand Market

AEG Presents and Frontier Touring, which worked together on world tours of A-listers like the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift, are forming a joint venture, with AEG buying a 50% stake in Frontier.

Brazil Plans to Charge Vale Over Deadly Dam Collapse

Prosecutors plan to file criminal charges against Vale SA and employees of the mining giant over the deadly collapse of a mine-waste dam in January, the lead investigator told The Wall Street Journal.

Puerto Rico Utility Nears Deal on $9 Billion Restructuring

Puerto Rico's bankrupt power authority moved closer to a creditor settlement that would ease its potential privatization, agreeing to restructuring terms with a bond guarantor and seeking to postpone further litigation.