Campbell to Sell Fresh Unit to Former Executive

Campbell Soup is nearing a deal to sell fresh-food brands including Bolthouse Farms for about $500 million to a group led by the former chief executive of the troubled unit.

Why Amazon Needs Others to Keep Selling

CEO letter shows why third-party sales have become key to retail giant's business

Cord-Cutters' Savings Shrink as Online TV Services Raise Prices

Online television bundles are getting bigger and prices keep rising, edging closer to the cable bundles they were designed to replace and muddling the economic equation that has prompted millions of Americans to cut the cord.

JetBlue Gears Up to Vie for Slots at European Airports

JetBlue Airways is girding for a battle for airport takeoff and landing slots in Europe as the U.S. carrier targets trans-Atlantic flights starting in 2021.

Bidder for Disney's Sports Networks Accuses Charter of Undermining Sale Process

Big3 Basketball-one of the bidders for regional sports networks that Walt Disney is selling-has lodged a complaint with regulators alleging that cable operator Charter Communications is undermining the sale process.

Vanguard to Take Tougher Stance Against Overextended Board Members

Vanguard Group is taking a tougher stance against companies whose board members it believes are stretched too thin.

Novartis Doesn't Rule Out Further Deals in NASH Treatments

Novartis AG can't rule out striking more collaboration deals or acquisitions to develop effective treatments against a complex liver disease known as NASH, a company executive said Thursday.

China's Sinochem Will Sell Logistics Arm in Rare Privatization Move

A Chinese coal magnate is set to buy the logistics arm of China's industrial conglomerate Sinochem International Corp., in the biggest-ever takeover of a state-run fleet by a private company.

Citigroup President Jamie Forese to Retire

The No. 2 executive at Citigroup, Jamie Forese, is retiring and will be succeeded by a deputy, the bank's CEO said in a memo.

Frustrated by the Tech Industry, Small Banks Start to Rebel

Small lenders are struggling to keep up with big banks' flashy tech offerings, so they turn to service providers for help. But many are pushing back against what they view as onerous contracts and mediocre digital offerings.