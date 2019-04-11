Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/11/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Uber IPO Filing Shows Growth Leveling Off

Uber made its IPO papers public, revealing some of the secrets of a company with big, global ambitions that faces slowing growth in its core ride-hailing business. 

 
J.Crew to Explore IPO for Madewell Business

J. Crew Group said it is considering splitting off its Madewell brand into a public company, separating the smaller but faster-growing apparel chain from its preppy parent. 

 
Boeing CEO Says Software Fixes Will Make 737 MAX 'Even Safer'

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, in his first public remarks since the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX last month, said software changes will make the jet "even safer by preventing erroneous angle of attack sensor readings" implicated in that fatal crash and another last year. 

 
Rite Aid to Stop Sale of E-Cigarettes

Rite Aid Corp. is halting the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products in its drugstores, including Juul Labs's popular nicotine-packed vaporizers, because it is concerned about the number of children and teens using them. 

 
Campbell Plans to Sell Fresh Unit to Former Executive

Campbell Soup is nearing a deal to sell its Bolthouse Farms fresh-foods brands for about $500 million to a group led by the former chief executive of the troubled division. 

 
Why Amazon Needs Others to Keep Selling

CEO letter shows why third-party sales have become key to retail giant's business 

 
Cord-Cutters' Savings Shrink as Online TV Services Raise Prices

Online television bundles are getting bigger and prices keep rising, edging closer to the cable bundles they were designed to replace and muddling the economic equation that has prompted millions of Americans to cut the cord. 

 
JetBlue Gears Up to Vie for Slots at European Airports

JetBlue Airways is girding for a battle for airport takeoff and landing slots in Europe as the U.S. carrier targets trans-Atlantic flights starting in 2021. 

 
Bidder for Disney's Sports Networks Accuses Charter of Undermining Sale Process

Big3 Basketball-one of the bidders for regional sports networks that Walt Disney is selling-has lodged a complaint with regulators alleging that cable operator Charter Communications is undermining the sale process. 

 
Vanguard to Take Tougher Stance Against Overextended Board Members

Vanguard Group is taking a tougher stance against companies whose board members it believes are stretched too thin.

