Uber IPO Filing Shows Growth Leveling Off

Uber made its IPO papers public, revealing some of the secrets of a company with big, global ambitions that faces slowing growth in its core ride-hailing business.

Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month

The linchpin of Walt Disney's streaming strategy, Disney+, will be an ad-free subscription service anchored by programming based on the company's biggest franchises.

Uber's $2.94 billion Insurance Unit Illuminates Challenge of Disruptive Businesses

As Uber's offerings extend to include freight, autonomous vehicles and electric scooters, among others, its insurance needs are expected to grow as well, Uber said in regulatory filings announcing its initial public offering.

Uber Discloses Investigation Into Allegations of Improper Payments

The ride-sharing company said in a regulatory filing that it received requests from the Justice Department in 2017 about an investigation into allegations of payments to police in Indonesia and potential improper payments in other countries, including Malaysia, China and India.

Uber's Downshift Could Save It a Stall

Uber's IPO will be affected by rival Lyft's poor stock-market performance, but it is taking a less aggressive tack that should give its shares a smoother ride.

J.Crew to Explore IPO for Madewell Business

J. Crew Group said it is considering splitting off its Madewell brand into a public company, separating the smaller but faster-growing apparel chain from its preppy parent.

Boeing CEO Says Software Fixes Will Make 737 MAX 'Even Safer'

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, in his first public remarks since the fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX last month, said software changes will make the jet "even safer by preventing erroneous angle of attack sensor readings" implicated in that fatal crash and another last year.

Rite Aid to Stop Sale of E-Cigarettes

Rite Aid Corp. is halting the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products in its drugstores, including Juul Labs's popular nicotine-packed vaporizers, because it is concerned about the number of children and teens using them.

Campbell Plans to Sell Fresh Unit to Former Executive

Campbell Soup is nearing a deal to sell its Bolthouse Farms fresh-foods brands for about $500 million to a group led by the former chief executive of the troubled division.

Why Amazon Needs Others to Keep Selling

CEO letter shows why third-party sales have become key to retail giant's business