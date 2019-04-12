Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

Bristol-Myers Shareholders Approve $74 Billion Deal For Celgene

Bristol-Myers shareholders voted to approve the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene, a combination that creates a cancer drug powerhouse with nearly $38 billion in annual sales.

JPMorgan Results Beat Expectations on Strength in Consumer Unit

The nation's largest bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase, reported its first quarter net income rose 5%, as strength in consumer banking offset a decline in trading revenue.

Wells Fargo Posts Higher Profit, But Revenue Slides

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported better-than-expected earnings for the first-quarter, though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses.

Disney Shares Surge After Streaming Services Update

Walt Disney stock opened at a record high Friday after the company updated investors on plans for its new streaming service Disney+.

Germany's Merck to Buy Versum for $6.56 Billion

The $53-a-share deal for the Tempe, Arizona, semiconductor materials company scuttles a merger agreement with Entegris.

Soros-Backed Hedge Fund CJW Shelves Plans for Launch

A deal by Soros Fund Management to invest in a new hedge fund to be launched by London trader Chris Wheeler has fallen apart.

Google Sued Over Abuse of Search Power, Opening Path for More Claims

A German price-comparison portal has become the first major company to sue Google, while invoking a 2017 European antitrust decision to fine the tech giant for abusing its dominant position in the search market.

PNC Results Lifted by Loan Growth

Revenue and profit at PNC Financial Services Group increased in the first quarter, while the bank's provision for credit losses doubled as a result of loan growth.

A Once Fast-Growing Chinese Tech Giant Cuts Back

Hard-charging JD.com is rolling out wide-scale layoffs and closing most offices abroad to cut costs to cope with a slowing economy and rising competition.