News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/12/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
BlackRock CEO Takes Pay Cut

BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink took a pay cut in 2018, reflecting a difficult year for the world's largest money manager and the asset-management industry. 

 
DOJ: GE to Pay $1.5B Civil Penalty to Resolve Claims Involving Subprime Mortgage Loans

General Electric agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 billion to resolve claims involving subprime residential mortgage loans originated by WMC Mortgage, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday. 

 
Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins. 

 
Campbell Soup Confirms Bolthouse Sale

Campbell Soup said it will sell Bolthouse Farms to Butterfly Equity for $510 million, marking the divestiture of the entire Campbell Fresh division. 

 
Petrobras Shares Hit on Signs Government Interfered With Fuel Pricing

Petrobras shares retreated amid investor concern that the Bolsonaro administration may have changed course and interfered in the Brazilian oil giant's pricing policy. 

 
Bristol-Myers Shareholders Approve $74 Billion Deal For Celgene

Bristol-Myers shareholders voted to approve the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene, a combination that creates a cancer drug powerhouse with nearly $38 billion in annual sales. 

 
JPMorgan Results Show Interest-Rate Benefits May Be Drying Up

JPMorgan Chase's executives are optimistic about underlying economic drivers, but the prospect of flat or declining rates could put a damper on the rest of the year. 

 
Wells Fargo Declines to Provide Update on Asset Cap Timeline

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported better-than-expected earnings for the first-quarter, though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses. 

 
Disney Shares Surge After Disney+ Streaming-Service Update

Walt Disney stock opened at a record high Friday after the company updated investors on plans for its new streaming service Disney+. 

 
Germany's Merck to Buy Versum for $6.56 Billion

The $53-a-share deal for the Tempe, Arizona, semiconductor materials company scuttles a merger agreement with Entegris.

