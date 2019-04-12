BlackRock CEO Takes Pay Cut

BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink took a pay cut in 2018, reflecting a difficult year for the world's largest money manager and the asset-management industry.

DOJ: GE to Pay $1.5B Civil Penalty to Resolve Claims Involving Subprime Mortgage Loans

General Electric agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 billion to resolve claims involving subprime residential mortgage loans originated by WMC Mortgage, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

Campbell Soup Confirms Bolthouse Sale

Campbell Soup said it will sell Bolthouse Farms to Butterfly Equity for $510 million, marking the divestiture of the entire Campbell Fresh division.

Comscore Seeks to Assuage Investors Following Leadership Shakeup

Chief Executive Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter announced their resignations on March 31 after less than a year in their roles, citing disagreements with the board over the execution of the company's strategy.

Petrobras Shares Hit on Signs Government Interfered With Fuel Pricing

Petrobras shares retreated on concern that the Bolsonaro administration changed course and interfered in the Brazilian oil company's pricing policy.

Bristol-Myers Shareholders Approve $74 Billion Deal For Celgene

Bristol-Myers shareholders voted to approve the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene, a combination that creates a cancer drug powerhouse with nearly $38 billion in annual sales.

JPMorgan Posts Record Profit, but Interest Rates Cloud Outlook

The country's largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, said a bright economy and strong lending drove it to a record profit in the first quarter.

Wells Fargo Declines to Provide Update on Asset Cap Timeline

Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the U.S. by assets, reported better-than-expected earnings for the first-quarter, though revenue continued to decline across all of its businesses.

Disney Shares Surge After Disney+ Streaming-Service Update

Walt Disney stock surged to a record high Friday after the company updated investors on plans for its new streaming service Disney+.