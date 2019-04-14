Facebook Shakes Up Board: Erskine Bowles, Reed Hastings to Step Down

Two of Facebook's longest-serving board members will be stepping down as part of a shake-up of the company's governance.

At Disney, Iger's Successor Will Inherit His Big Streaming Bet

Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger won high marks from investors after showcasing the company's new streaming-video service on Thursday.

Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleepers Recalled Over Deaths

The product is being pulled from market following more than 30 reports of infant deaths.

Former CBS CEO Moonves Forfeited $34.5 Million of 2018 Compensation

Leslie Moonves forfeited nearly $34.5 million of his compensation package as part of a separation agreement with CBS amid accusations of sexual harassment last year.

BlackRock CEO Takes Pay Cut

BlackRock Chief Executive Laurence Fink took a pay cut in 2018, reflecting a difficult year for the world's largest money manager and the asset-management industry.

DOJ: GE to Pay $1.5B Civil Penalty to Resolve Claims Involving Subprime Mortgage Loans

General Electric agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.5 billion to resolve claims involving subprime residential mortgage loans originated by WMC Mortgage, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

Chevron to Buy Anadarko Petroleum in $33 Billion Deal

Chevron is acquiring independent exploration company Anadarko in a $33 billion deal, as it looks to strengthen its position in large shale projects, as well as deep-water and natural gas resource basins.

Campbell Soup Confirms Bolthouse Sale

Campbell Soup said it will sell Bolthouse Farms to Butterfly Equity for $510 million, marking the divestiture of the entire Campbell Fresh division.

Comscore Seeks to Assuage Investors Following Leadership Shakeup

Chief Executive Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter announced their resignations on March 31 after less than a year in their roles, citing disagreements with the board over the execution of the company's strategy.

Petrobras Shares Hit on Signs Government Interfered With Fuel Pricing

Petrobras shares retreated on concern that the Bolsonaro administration changed course and interfered in the Brazilian oil company's pricing policy.