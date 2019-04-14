Blackstone's Secondary Unit Raises at Least $6.9 Billion for Latest Fund

Blackstone Group's Strategic Partners unit has tapped strong investor appetite for secondary funds, nearly doubling the amount the firm has raised for its latest offering to almost $7 billion in less than four months, regulatory filings show.

Publicis Expands Access to Consumer Data With $4.4 Billion Deal

French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis has agreed to acquire Alliance Data's Epsilon marketing-services unit for about $4.4 billion.

Deutsche-Commerzbank Deal Might Rest on Mountain of 'Badwill'

Deutsche Bank will likely depend on an obscure but valuable accounting quirk known as negative goodwill, or so-called badwill, to make a deal for Commerzbank workable.

Apple and Qualcomm's Billion-Dollar Staredown

The tech titans' patent dispute has become one of the ugliest corporate battles in history. A frosty relationship between the companies' CEOs, Tim Cook and Steve Mollenkopf, has deepened the divide.

Contract Drug Manufacturer Catalent to Buy Paragon Bioservices in $1.2 Billion Deal

The all-cash deal would help Catalent expand its gene-therapy manufacturing capabilities.

Waste Management Nears $2.9 Billion Deal for Advanced Disposal

Waste Management is nearing a roughly $2.9 billion deal to buy its smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest acquisition in its history.

Facebook and Google Get an Unusual Crew of Allies in Europe

Nativist and anti-European Union parties have joined left-wing groups, privacy campaigners and open-internet activists in opposing legislation that would require tougher regulation of online content.

Everyone's Familiar With Facebook; Not Everyone Still Cares

News coverage of Facebook's handling of client data has remained high, yet the social-media company is outpacing peers in stock performance.

Google Quietly Disbanded Another AI Review Board Following Disagreements

Panel members in the U.K. chafed at lack of information access, authority and independence from Google.

Southwest Inspects 737 MAX Jet Engines After March Malfunction

Southwest Airlines has conducted inspections on about a dozen engines on its grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets in an attempt to determine whether there is a component problem or manufacturing flaw.