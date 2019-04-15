Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/15/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Southwest Inspects 737 MAX Jet Engines After March Malfunction

Southwest Airlines has conducted inspections on about a dozen engines on its grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets in an attempt to determine whether there is a component problem or manufacturing flaw. 

 
Apple and Qualcomm's Billion-Dollar Staredown

The tech titans' patent dispute has become one of the ugliest corporate battles in history. A frosty relationship between the companies' CEOs, Tim Cook and Steve Mollenkopf, has deepened the divide. 

 
Blackstone's Secondary Unit Raises at Least $6.9 Billion for Latest Fund

Blackstone Group's Strategic Partners unit has tapped strong investor appetite for secondary funds, nearly doubling the amount the firm has raised for its latest offering to almost $7 billion in less than four months, regulatory filings show. 

 
Publicis Expands Access to Consumer Data With $4.4 Billion Deal

French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis has agreed to acquire Alliance Data's Epsilon marketing-services unit for about $4.4 billion. 

 
Deutsche-Commerzbank Deal Might Rest on Mountain of 'Badwill'

Deutsche Bank will likely depend on an obscure but valuable accounting quirk known as negative goodwill, or so-called badwill, to make a deal for Commerzbank workable. 

 
Business Banking Startups Struggle to Catch the Fundraising Wave

Investors are pouring money into mobile-banking startups aimed at consumers, but efforts to transform the small-business lending market haven't gained the same kind of traction. 

 
Contract Drug Manufacturer Catalent to Buy Paragon Bioservices in $1.2 Billion Deal

The all-cash deal would help Catalent expand its gene-therapy manufacturing capabilities. 

 
Waste Management Nears $2.9 Billion Deal for Advanced Disposal

Waste Management is nearing a roughly $2.9 billion deal to buy its smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest acquisition in its history. 

 
Facebook and Google Get an Unusual Crew of Allies in Europe

Nativist and anti-European Union parties have joined left-wing groups, privacy campaigners and open-internet activists in opposing legislation that would require tougher regulation of online content. 

 
Everyone's Familiar With Facebook; Not Everyone Still Cares

News coverage of Facebook's handling of client data has remained high, yet the social-media company is outpacing peers in stock performance.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06aUK economy leans on consumers as Brexit drags on business
RE
01:42aADB chief sees Asian econ growth as 'solid' despite trade war
RE
01:28aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA's Executive Secretary Vera Songwe to visit Cameroon
PU
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08aIndonesia Trade Surplus Widened to $540 Million in March
DJ
12:49aIndonesia posts second straight surprise trade surplus in March
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/14Yen near this year's lows, franc soft on rising risk appetite
RE
04/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
