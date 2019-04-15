Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Cisco Exec Taps Startup Skills in Battle Against Slack, Microsoft Teams

Cisco Systems is turning to smart software in a bid to ward off a number of fast-growing rivals challenging its lead in the enterprise-collaboration market. 

 
AT&T Sells Hulu Stake, Valuing Video Service at $15 Billion

AT&T sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the company in a deal that values the streaming video site at around $15 billion, a sharp jump from more than two years ago. 

 
Lyft Shares Continue to Skid After IPO

After speeding into the public markets on hot investor demand near the end of March, Lyft Inc.'s stock has been on a slide and now trades 22% below the company's initial public offering price. 

 
BlackRock Director Leaves to Launch Tech Investment Firm

Daniel Daniel, a BlackRock director involved in the firm's early technology bets on Twitter and Uber Technologies, is launching his own investment fund. 

 
As J.B. Hunt Profit Rises, Lower Volumes Crimp Results

J.B. Hunt, one of the nation's largest trucking and logistics companies, posted slightly higher first-quarter profit compared with the prior year as lower intermodal volumes weighed on the carrier's results. 

 
'Game of Thrones' Returns as Mother of Ratings

A record 17.4 million people tuned in Sunday night for the beginning of the end of HBO's "Game of Thrones," according to Nielsen and the network. 

 
Jones Energy Cleared for Fast Chapter 11

A judge has granted Jones Energy Inc. permission to fast-track a $1 billion debt-cutting plan, positioning the oil-and-gas company for a quick trip through chapter 11. 

 
UniCredit to Pay $1.3 Billion to Settle Sanctions Charges

Banks owned by UniCredit Group have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims they processed payments allegedly in violation of multiple U.S. government sanctions programs. 

 
Trump Officials Stress Urgency in Fannie, Freddie Revamp

Senior Trump administration officials are discussing how to jump-start an overhaul of mortgage finance, with the new federal overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pledging to act with "a great sense of urgency." 

 
Tiger Woods Rewards Nike's Loyalty

Nike stood by the golfer during a lost decade when sponsors from Gillette to Gatorade dropped him. Mr. Woods's Masters win could reenergize his endorsement power and boost Nike's golf business, marketing experts say.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
10:11pBernie Sanders Releases Tax Returns -- 5th Update
DJ
09:56pBOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus
RE
09:50pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
09:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Total value of medical imports decreases
PU
09:42pChina March new home prices rise 0.6 percent month-on-month, quickening from February
RE
09:30pAsia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls
RE
09:23pFed's Rosengren says central bank should target an inflation range
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About