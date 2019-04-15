Cisco Exec Taps Startup Skills in Battle Against Slack, Microsoft Teams

Cisco Systems is turning to smart software in a bid to ward off a number of fast-growing rivals challenging its lead in the enterprise-collaboration market.

AT&T Sells Hulu Stake, Valuing Video Service at $15 Billion

AT&T sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the company in a deal that values the streaming video site at around $15 billion, a sharp jump from more than two years ago.

Lyft Shares Continue to Skid After IPO

After speeding into the public markets on hot investor demand near the end of March, Lyft Inc.'s stock has been on a slide and now trades 22% below the company's initial public offering price.

BlackRock Director Leaves to Launch Tech Investment Firm

Daniel Daniel, a BlackRock director involved in the firm's early technology bets on Twitter and Uber Technologies, is launching his own investment fund.

As J.B. Hunt Profit Rises, Lower Volumes Crimp Results

J.B. Hunt, one of the nation's largest trucking and logistics companies, posted slightly higher first-quarter profit compared with the prior year as lower intermodal volumes weighed on the carrier's results.

'Game of Thrones' Returns as Mother of Ratings

A record 17.4 million people tuned in Sunday night for the beginning of the end of HBO's "Game of Thrones," according to Nielsen and the network.

Jones Energy Cleared for Fast Chapter 11

A judge has granted Jones Energy Inc. permission to fast-track a $1 billion debt-cutting plan, positioning the oil-and-gas company for a quick trip through chapter 11.

UniCredit to Pay $1.3 Billion to Settle Sanctions Charges

Banks owned by UniCredit Group have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to settle claims they processed payments allegedly in violation of multiple U.S. government sanctions programs.

Trump Officials Stress Urgency in Fannie, Freddie Revamp

Senior Trump administration officials are discussing how to jump-start an overhaul of mortgage finance, with the new federal overseer of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac pledging to act with "a great sense of urgency."

Tiger Woods Rewards Nike's Loyalty

Nike stood by the golfer during a lost decade when sponsors from Gillette to Gatorade dropped him. Mr. Woods's Masters win could reenergize his endorsement power and boost Nike's golf business, marketing experts say.