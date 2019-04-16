UnitedHealth Boosts Profit Targets After Upbeat First Quarter

UnitedHealth Group raised its profit guidance for the year as the company's strong first-quarter performance was marked by revenue growth across all its businesses.

BlackRock's Profit Declines but Assets Under Management Rebound

BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager, posted a fall in first-quarter profit as a price war ripples across the asset management world.

IBM Seeks Revenue Rebound in Cloud

IBM is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday. The results come as the computing behemoth struggles through successive quarters of revenue declines. Here's what to expect.

Cisco Exec Taps Startup Skills in Battle Against Slack, Microsoft Teams

Cisco Systems is turning to smart software in a bid to ward off a number of fast-growing rivals challenging its lead in the enterprise-collaboration market.

Lufthansa Profit Warning Sends Shares Lower

Deutsche Lufthansa issued a profit warning, saying first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes would swing to a loss amid higher fuel costs.

AT&T Sells Hulu Stake, Valuing Video Service at $15 Billion

AT&T sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the company in a deal that values the streaming video site at around $15 billion, a sharp jump from more than two years ago.

Lyft Shares Continue to Skid After IPO

After speeding into the public markets on hot investor demand near the end of March, Lyft Inc.'s stock has been on a slide and now trades 22% below the company's initial public offering price.

Finance's Top Earners Don't Work at a Bank

Real-estate investment trusts had some of the highest median worker pay among financial, real-estate and insurance companies, annual pay disclosures from hundreds of big U.S. companies show.

As J.B. Hunt Profit Rises, Lower Volumes Crimp Results

J.B. Hunt, one of the nation's largest trucking and logistics companies, posted slightly higher first-quarter profit compared with the prior year as lower intermodal volumes weighed on the carrier's results.

'Game of Thrones' Returns as Mother of Ratings

A record 17.4 million people tuned in Sunday night for the beginning of the end of HBO's "Game of Thrones," according to Nielsen and the network.