Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones

Intel Corp. is exiting the business of making modem chips for 5G smartphones, the company said Tuesday, hours after its chief rival in that market, Qualcomm Inc., resolved a yearslong legal dispute with Apple Inc.

Sexual-Assault Accuser Sues JD.com Founder

A college student has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong of sexually assaulting her, after prosecutors declined to charge him last year with rape.

T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Runs Into Resistance From DOJ Antitrust Staff

Justice Department staffers have told T-Mobile US and Sprint that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, casting doubt on the fate of the $26 billion deal.

Microsoft's New Xbox One S Won't Play Videogame Discs

Microsoft is planning to sell an Xbox videogame machine that doesn't use discs or cartridges, a first for a major console maker and a move that brings the industry a step closer to an all-digital, streaming future.

MGM Bets on Departing Volvo Digital Chief to Boost Non-Casino Business

Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo, plans to join MGM Resorts International as president of commercial and growth, helping guide the casino and hotel company's expansion of digital services and technology modernization.

Netflix Subscriber Count Rises, but Growth Slows at Home

Netflix is adding fewer customers in its home market, as the streaming giant gears up to face new competition from Hollywood and increased scrutiny from investors over whether it can maintain its rapid growth.

United Continental Posts Strong Profit Growth

United Airlines' parent company said its profit doubled in the latest quarter on increased as passenger revenue, though it also trimmed its expansion plans for the year.

Proxy Advisers Push Boeing to Separate CEO and Chairman Roles

Two proxy advisory firms say that Boeing Co. shareholders would benefit from seeing the chairman and chief executive roles separated following two fatal crashes of its 737 Max plane.

IBM Struggles to Jump-Start Its Turnaround

IBM reported a third-consecutive quarter of declining revenue, further clouding Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's yearslong quest to revitalize the computing giant.

CSX Reports Higher Revenue

CSX reported higher revenue in its latest quarter as the railroad operator experienced growth in shipments of merchandise and benefited from higher prices.