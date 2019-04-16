Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones

Intel Corp. is exiting the business of making modem chips for 5G smartphones, the company said Tuesday, hours after its chief rival in that market, Qualcomm Inc., resolved a yearslong legal dispute with Apple Inc. 

 
Sexual-Assault Accuser Sues JD.com Founder

A college student has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong of sexually assaulting her, after prosecutors declined to charge him last year with rape. 

 
T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Runs Into Resistance From DOJ Antitrust Staff

Justice Department staffers have told T-Mobile US and Sprint that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, casting doubt on the fate of the $26 billion deal. 

 
Microsoft's New Xbox One S Won't Play Videogame Discs

Microsoft is planning to sell an Xbox videogame machine that doesn't use discs or cartridges, a first for a major console maker and a move that brings the industry a step closer to an all-digital, streaming future. 

 
MGM Bets on Departing Volvo Digital Chief to Boost Non-Casino Business

Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo, plans to join MGM Resorts International as president of commercial and growth, helping guide the casino and hotel company's expansion of digital services and technology modernization. 

 
Netflix Subscriber Count Rises, but Growth Slows at Home

Netflix is adding fewer customers in its home market, as the streaming giant gears up to face new competition from Hollywood and increased scrutiny from investors over whether it can maintain its rapid growth. 

 
United Continental Posts Strong Profit Growth

United Airlines' parent company said its profit doubled in the latest quarter on increased as passenger revenue, though it also trimmed its expansion plans for the year. 

 
Proxy Advisers Push Boeing to Separate CEO and Chairman Roles

Two proxy advisory firms say that Boeing Co. shareholders would benefit from seeing the chairman and chief executive roles separated following two fatal crashes of its 737 Max plane. 

 
IBM Struggles to Jump-Start Its Turnaround

IBM reported a third-consecutive quarter of declining revenue, further clouding Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's yearslong quest to revitalize the computing giant. 

 
CSX Reports Higher Revenue

CSX reported higher revenue in its latest quarter as the railroad operator experienced growth in shipments of merchandise and benefited from higher prices.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20pAsia holds breath for China data dump, New Zealand dollar slides
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13pIn major shift, Trump to allow lawsuits against foreign firms in Cuba
RE
09:08pBHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone -- Update
DJ
09:06pBOJ ready to deploy monetary policy tools to fight crisis - deputy governor
RE
08:58pSingapore's Exports Fell More Than Expected in March
DJ
08:56pSingapore March exports drop 11.7 percent year-on-year
RE
08:48pEuro on backfoot after report of dovish ECB views; China data awaited
RE
08:45pJapan exports slump on weak China demand, heaping pressure on economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM quarterly revenue misses on weak ..
4THC GLOBAL GROUP LTD : THC Global Group Limited Hydroponic Equipment Operations Update
5APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About