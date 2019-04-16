Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones

Intel dropped plans to make modem chips for 5G smartphones, it said Tuesday, hours after its chief rival in that market, Qualcomm, resolved a yearslong legal dispute with Apple. 

 
Sexual-Assault Accuser Sues JD.com Founder

A college student has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc. founder and Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong of sexually assaulting her, after prosecutors declined to charge him last year with rape. 

 
Apple and Qualcomm Reach Patent Deal, Drop All Litigation

Apple and Qualcomm agreed to dismiss all litigation world-wide over patent royalties, on the day the two sides began a courtroom trial to settle their legal dispute. 

 
General Atlantic Backs PathAI to Improve Diagnostics

PathAI landed $60 million in Series B financing led by General Atlantic to fuel its mission of improving diagnostics and treatment of cancer and other diseases. 

 
T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Runs Into Resistance From DOJ Antitrust Staff

Justice Department staffers have told T-Mobile US and Sprint that their planned merger is unlikely to be approved as currently structured, casting doubt on the fate of the $26 billion deal. 

 
Microsoft's New Xbox One S Won't Play Videogame Discs

Microsoft is planning to sell an Xbox videogame machine that doesn't use discs or cartridges, a first for a major console maker and a move that brings the industry a step closer to an all-digital, streaming future. 

 
BHP Trims Annual Iron Ore Target After Cyclone

BHP Group Ltd. warned of slightly higher iron-ore mining costs after flooding in the wake of a cyclone last month. 

 
MGM Bets on Departing Volvo Digital Chief to Boost Non-Casino Business

Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo, plans to join MGM Resorts International as president of commercial and growth, helping guide the casino and hotel company's expansion of digital services and technology modernization. 

 
Netflix Subscriber Count Rises, but Growth Slows at Home

Netflix is adding fewer customers in its home market, as the streaming giant gears up to face new competition from Hollywood and increased scrutiny from investors over whether it can maintain its rapid growth. 

 
United Continental Posts Strong Profit Growth

United Airlines' parent company said its profit doubled in the latest quarter on increased as passenger revenue, though it also trimmed its expansion plans for the year.

