Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Uber Nears Investment Deal for Self-Driving Car Unit

Ahead of its expected IPO, the ride-sharing company is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank that would invest $1 billion in its autonomous-vehicle division at a valuation of $7.25 billion. 

 
Pinterest Targets $19 a Share in IPO, Bankers Tell Investors

Tech unicorns Pinterest and Zoom will launch themselves into the public markets Thursday, hoping the messy debut of Lyft is in the rearview mirror. Bankers are telling investors that Pinterest is targeting $19 a share in its IPO. 

 
737 Max Groundings Drove United's Capacity Trims

United Continental said the grounding of its Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets and the suspension of a flight to New Delhi led the carrier to trim its forecast for capacity growth this year. 

 
PG&E's Path to Bankruptcy Was Paved With $100 Million of Advice

Before it entered bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. paid more than $100 million for professional advice on how to fend off blame for years of deadly wildfires and, when that failed, how to take cover in chapter 11, new court papers show. 

 
Judges Approve Settlement Between McKinsey and Justice Department

A panel of judges approved a $15 million settlement between McKinsey and the Justice Department, resolving government allegations that the consulting firm didn't disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases it helped steer. 

 
Philadelphia Shipyard Fights Again for Its Life

The Philly Shipyard, a remnant of America's former shipbuilding might, is once again on hollow ground with two-thirds of its staff gone, a blank order book and tens of millions of dollars in fresh losses. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Profit Falls but Tops Expectations

Morgan Stanley said its first-quarter profit fell 9% from a year ago, hit by the same trading slump early in the year that hurt other Wall Street firms. The bank's results beat analyst expectations. 

 
Textron EPS Beat Expectations

Textron kicked off the aerospace and defense industry's first-quarter earnings season by reporting earnings of 76 cents a share, topping analysts' expectations. 

 
Blackstone Prepares to Sell Las Vegas Strip Hotel

Private-equity firm Blackstone is exploring a sale of the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas, the only major operating casino on the Strip to hit the market in more than a decade. 

 
PepsiCo Sales Get Lift From Rebound in Soda

PepsiCo posted higher revenue and profit in the latest quarter, but foreign-currency effects weighed on international operations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON INDIAN AFFAIRS : Udall, Heinrich, Luján Announce $220 Million in Contract Opportunities for Uranium Mine Cleanup on Navajo Nation
PU
03:48pUPDATE ON THE STATE OF TUNISIA'S DEMOCRACY : Constitutional Court, 2019 State Budget and Electoral Commission
PU
03:43pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CCGGA Hotel Registration Deadline – MONDAY
PU
03:41pCanada transport minister wants simulator training for 737 MAX fix
RE
03:38pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev
PU
03:35pEU, Canada Vow to Fight New U.S. Sanctions on Cuba
DJ
03:28pCBB CATTLEMEN BEEF PROMOTION AND RESEARCH BOAR : Cattlemen's beef board names hanes as new ceo
PU
03:23pTrump Administration Offers New Flexibility in Opportunity Zones-- 2nd Update
DJ
03:22pEXCLUSIVE : Lebanese draft budget reduces deficit to below 9 pct of GDP-finance minister
RE
03:18pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee OKs Bill to Aid Dairy Farmers, Milk Haulers, Causer Says
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : shares hit four-year high after profit tops forecasts for fifth quarter
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
3GAM HOLDING : GAM HOLDING AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 31 March 2019
4QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Intel to Stop Making Modem Chips for 5G Smartphones
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : Morgan Stanley leans on wealth management to beat estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About