Uber Nears Investment Deal for Self-Driving Car Unit

Ahead of its expected IPO, the ride-sharing company is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank that would invest $1 billion in its autonomous-vehicle division at a valuation of $7.25 billion.

Pinterest Targets $19 a Share in IPO, Bankers Tell Investors

Tech unicorns Pinterest and Zoom will launch themselves into the public markets Thursday, hoping the messy debut of Lyft is in the rearview mirror. Bankers are telling investors that Pinterest is targeting $19 a share in its IPO.

737 Max Groundings Drove United's Capacity Trims

United Continental said the grounding of its Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets and the suspension of a flight to New Delhi led the carrier to trim its forecast for capacity growth this year.

PG&E's Path to Bankruptcy Was Paved With $100 Million of Advice

Before it entered bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. paid more than $100 million for professional advice on how to fend off blame for years of deadly wildfires and, when that failed, how to take cover in chapter 11, new court papers show.

Judges Approve Settlement Between McKinsey and Justice Department

A panel of judges approved a $15 million settlement between McKinsey and the Justice Department, resolving government allegations that the consulting firm didn't disclose conflicts of interest in bankruptcy cases it helped steer.

Philadelphia Shipyard Fights Again for Its Life

The Philly Shipyard, a remnant of America's former shipbuilding might, is once again on hollow ground with two-thirds of its staff gone, a blank order book and tens of millions of dollars in fresh losses.

Morgan Stanley's Profit Falls but Tops Expectations

Morgan Stanley said its first-quarter profit fell 9% from a year ago, hit by the same trading slump early in the year that hurt other Wall Street firms. The bank's results beat analyst expectations.

Textron EPS Beat Expectations

Textron kicked off the aerospace and defense industry's first-quarter earnings season by reporting earnings of 76 cents a share, topping analysts' expectations.

Blackstone Prepares to Sell Las Vegas Strip Hotel

Private-equity firm Blackstone is exploring a sale of the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino in Las Vegas, the only major operating casino on the Strip to hit the market in more than a decade.

PepsiCo Sales Get Lift From Rebound in Soda

PepsiCo posted higher revenue and profit in the latest quarter, but foreign-currency effects weighed on international operations.