JPMorgan Shuffles Top Ranks, Placing Women as Possible Dimon Successors

JPMorgan Chase put two women with decades of experience at the bank at the top of the list to one day succeed James Dimon as chief executive.

House Democrats Subpoenaed Nine Banks in Trump Finance Probe

House Democrats have subpoenaed nine large banks as part of an inquiry into President Trump's financial interests and possible Russian money laundering, according to people familiar with the matter, including six U.S. firms and three foreign lenders.

Goldman Sachs Bets Again on VC With Stake in Industry Ventures Management Company

For the second time in recent months, a unit of Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in a venture firm.

FCC's Pai Opposes China Mobile Bid to Enter U.S. Market

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said he would recommend denying China Mobile USA's application to begin providing some telecom services in the U.S., citing national security risks.

Aramco Pursues Stake in Indian Oil Refiner

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is in early stage talks to take a stake in the Indian operator of the world's largest crude refining facility, a deal that would help fulfill its goal of matching the kingdom's production with refining outlets.

E*Trade Profit Jumps, New Users Added

E*Trade Financial said its profit rose 17% in its latest quarter as a boost in new users of the online brokerage company helped to offset lower commissions.

Qualcomm's Bet on 5G Pays Off

Through more than two years of takeover threats and legal strife, the chip maker trained its focus on the future promises of 5G. That fixation is paying off so far.

IBM's Shares Slide as Growth Challenges Remain

Shares in International Business Machines were off over 4% after the company posted a third straight quarter of declining revenue, raising concerns about its turnaround and ability to compete in the cloud market.

BNY Mellon Shares Fall as Interest Rates Dent Profits

Bank of New York Mellon delivered a grim reminder that converging directions in bond yields can take their toll on the financial-services industry.

Uber Nears Investment Deal for Self-Driving Car Unit

Ahead of its expected IPO, the ride-sharing company is nearing a deal with a group including SoftBank that would invest $1 billion in its autonomous-vehicle division at a valuation of $7.25 billion.