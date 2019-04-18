Unilever Backs Targets Despite Sales Drop

Unilever said that first-quarter revenue fell, driven by the disposal of its spreads business, and raised its dividend but said it was on track to meet its full-year targets.

Nestle Sales Rise, Backs Guidance

Nestle's sales in the first quarter rose, the company said, adding that its planned portfolio management is on track.

Schneider Electric Revenue Beats Views

Schneider Electric said that revenue rose in the first quarter, driven by strong growth at its energy-management business.

Samsung to Investigate Malfunctioning Screens on Galaxy Fold Phones

Samsung will look into what caused some Galaxy Fold phones issued to tech reviewers to malfunction, casting doubts over the rollout of the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen device.

JPMorgan Shuffles Top Ranks, Placing Women as Possible Dimon Successors

JPMorgan Chase put two women with decades of experience at the bank at the top of the list to one day succeed James Dimon as chief executive.

Goldman Sachs Bets Again on VC With Stake in Industry Ventures Management Company

For the second time in recent months, a unit of Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in a venture firm.

Pinterest Prices IPO at $19 a Share

Tech unicorns Pinterest and Zoom will launch themselves into the public markets Thursday, becoming the latest big test for new listings after the rough early weeks for Lyft. Pinterest priced its shares at $19 apiece, two dollars above the high end of the range.

Aramco Pursues Stake in Indian Oil Refiner

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is in early stage talks to take a stake in the Indian operator of the world's largest crude refining facility, a deal that would help fulfill its goal of matching the kingdom's production with refining outlets.

IBM's Shares Slide as Growth Challenges Remain

Shares in International Business Machines were off over 4% after the company posted a third straight quarter of declining revenue, raising concerns about its turnaround and ability to compete in the cloud market.

House Democrats Subpoenaed Nine Banks in Trump Finance Probe

House Democrats have subpoenaed nine large banks as part of an inquiry into President Trump's financial interests and possible Russian money laundering, according to people familiar with the matter, including six U.S. firms and three foreign lenders.