Nestlé's U.S. Strategy Sweetens First-Quarter Sales

Nestlé saw a pickup in North American sales led by price increases and pet care, as the Swiss consumer goods giant posted first-quarter growth that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Kering Shares Plunge as Gucci Growth Fails to Dazzle

Shares in Kering fell sharply after the luxury-goods company's first-quarter revenue grew, but not fast enough to top high expectations.

Unilever Backs Targets Despite Sales Drop

Unilever said that first-quarter revenue fell, driven by the disposal of its spreads business, and raised its dividend but said it was on track to meet its full-year targets.

For Amazon, China's E-Commerce Market Proved Too Much of a Jungle

Amazon.com is checking out of China's fiercely competitive domestic e-commerce market.

Schneider Electric Revenue Beats Views

Schneider Electric said that revenue rose in the first quarter, driven by strong growth at its energy-management business.

Samsung to Investigate Malfunctioning Screens on Galaxy Fold Phones

Samsung will look into what caused some Galaxy Fold phones issued to tech reviewers to malfunction, casting doubts over the rollout of the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen device.

JPMorgan Shuffles Top Ranks, Placing Women as Possible Dimon Successors

JPMorgan Chase put two women with decades of experience at the bank at the top of the list to one day succeed James Dimon as chief executive.

Goldman Sachs Bets Again on VC With Stake in Industry Ventures Management Company

For the second time in recent months, a unit of Goldman Sachs has acquired a stake in a venture firm.

Pinterest Prices IPO at $19 a Share

Tech unicorns Pinterest and Zoom will launch themselves into the public markets Thursday, becoming the latest big test for new listings after the rough early weeks for Lyft. Pinterest priced its shares at $19 apiece, two dollars above the high end of the range.

Aramco Pursues Stake in Indian Oil Refiner

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is in early stage talks to take a stake in the Indian operator of the world's largest crude refining facility, a deal that would help fulfill its goal of matching the kingdom's production with refining outlets.