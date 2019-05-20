U.S. Plans Temporary Exemptions to Huawei Blacklist

U.S. officials said they would grant a handful of temporary exceptions to an export blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co., giving suppliers and customers of China's telecom giant a 90-day reprieve from tough trade penalties.

Google Bans Huawei Phones From Some Android Services

Huawei has begun to feel the effects of U.S. moves to curb its access to U.S. technology as Google cut access to some Android services on Huawei smartphones.

Legg Mason Reaches Deal With Hedge Fund Trian

Legg Mason confirmed it reached an agreement with Trian Fund Management on the composition of its board, naming Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden as directors.

Court Rules Judge, Not Jury, Should Decide Merck Fosamax Case

Merck & Co. won a partial victory at the Supreme Court, which ruled that a judge, rather than a jury, must decide whether regulators took steps that immunize the company from claims its osteoporosis drug injured patients.

Snap Finishes Overhaul of Leadership Team

Snap promoted two executives internally to run its finance and personnel units, respectively, completing Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel's remaking of the leadership team after a series of recent departures.

Fiat Chrysler's Ram Is Gaining on Pickups From GM and Ford

Fiat Chrysler's Ram pickup trucks are closing the market-share gap with rivals by offering aggressive rebates and interiors like those of a luxury SUV, analysts and buyers say.

American Airlines Sues Mechanics Unions

American Airlines said Monday that it is suing two unions representing its mechanics in an effort to end an alleged work slowdown.

Ascena's Dressbarn to Shut Down

Ascena Retail Group Inc. said planned to wind down its Dressbarn retail operations, resulting in the closure of about 650 stores.

GM Scales Back Maven Car-Sharing Business

General Motors' Maven car-sharing service will wind down service in eight of the 17 North American cities it operates in within the next few months, a GM spokeswoman said.

Judge Reins In Jay Alix's Bankruptcy Brawl With McKinsey

In an opinion filed Friday with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Va., Judge Kevin Huennekens dealt a setback to Mr. Alix, who has for years tried to sanction McKinsey for what he says were illegal disclosure practices in the 2015 bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources.