Avon Products Nears Sale to Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos

Avon Products is nearing a sale to Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos. The deal is expected to be announced later Wednesday.

Medical-Testing Company Trident Faces Whistleblower Challenge

Mobile medical-testing provider Trident Holding Co. is trying to emerge from bankruptcy, but it is facing the threat of continued legal trouble with the U.S. government over allegations it paid kickbacks to build its business.

Mallinckrodt Stock Falls Sharply After a Warning Over Regulatory Dispute

The drugmaker lost over one-quarter of its stock-market value after the company said a dispute with health regulators might cost it $600 million and reduce future sales for Acthar, one of its top-selling products.

Apple Changes MacBook Butterfly Keyboard After User Complaints

After customers reported issues with three generations of its Mac laptop keyboard, Apple is changing a component material and expanding its keyboard repair program.

Former Banker Pleads Guilty in Alleged Mozambique Bribery Scheme

A former banker at Credit Suisse Group became the first person to plead guilty in the U.S. in an alleged bribery and kickback scheme in Mozambique.

Exchanges Face Higher Hurdles in Boosting Fees

New guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Commission will make it tougher for stock exchanges to boost data fees by requiring them to provide detailed disclosures.

Terrible Tuesday for Department Stores

Kohl's and J.C. Penney reported disappointing quarterly results, setting off a tumble in the department-store sector.

Huawei Accuses U.S. of Bullying as It Seeks Support From Europe

Huawei denounced U.S. actions against the company as "bullying" and implored European governments to resist American pressure to follow suit in a bid to safeguard one of its most lucrative markets.

Wall Street Is Losing Faith in Tesla

As Tesla's shares drop, once-bullish analysts and investors are souring on Elon Musk's company, potentially cutting it off from the capital it needs to survive.

'Stranger Things' Brings Back New Coke. Sort of.

Coca-Cola is using one of its biggest failures as a marketing tool, bringing back New Coke for a limited time in a cross-promotion with Netflix's retro science-fiction horror series "Stranger Things."