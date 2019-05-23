Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/23/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
HP Reports Flat Revenue But Beats Wall Street Targets

HP Inc. reported better-than-expected revenue in it latest quarter, as gains in selling personal devices offset a drop in printing-related sales. 

 
Target Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm

Target is in talks to buy retail advertising firm Triad Retail Media from WPP, as the retailer seeks to boost its digital advertising business, according to people familiar with the matter 

 
Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant. 

 
Endeavor Group, Owner of UFC and Miss Universe Pageant, Files for IPO

The company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Miss Universe pageant and Hollywood's largest talent agency filed for an initial public offering on the NYSE. 

 
McDonald's Workers Strike to Protest Pay and Harassment Complaints

Hundreds of workers at McDonald's restaurants walked off the job on Thursday to protest what they described as low pay and workplace harassment. 

 
Glencore Agricultural Boss to Retire

The head of Glencore PLC's agricultural division is leaving the company amid turbulent grain markets and after a failed effort to take over a rival. 

 
Inditex Plans to Elevate Carlos Crespo to CEO

Zara-owner Inditex plans to elevate Chief Operations Officer Carlos Crespo to be its next chief executive, a management change the world's largest fashion chain said would help it focus on enhancing its digital capabilities. 

 
Zillow Could Get Scorched by Cooling Market

Zillow says it could make more money in home flipping as prices decline, but analysts fear inventory risk would grow. 

 
Judge Knocks Credibility of Qualcomm Executives in Trial Testimony

This week's court ruling against Qualcomm was more than a business setback: It came with a stinging rebuke of the chip giant's leaders from the federal judge who delivered the decision. 

 
DoorDash's Valuation Soars to $12.6 Billion as Money Rushes Into Delivery

Food-delivery startup raised $600 million, as investors clamor to get into food delivery undeterred by the lackluster stock market debut of Uber Technologies.

