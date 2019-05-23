Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts Outlook Despite Falling Revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its financial targets for the year even as sales fell in its most recent quarter. 

 
MiMedx Injectables Don't Meet Regulatory Standards Despite Claim to FDA

The biomedical company's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards more than two years after MiMedx told the Food and Drug Administration it complied with requirements. 

 
Broker Sales Practices to Face Limits

Stockbrokers will soon have to disclose more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a government plan favored by Wall Street. 

 
Intuit Raises Outlook Amid TurboTax Scrutiny

Intuit raised its profit and sales outlook for the year, citing strong results in the latest quarter despite mounting legislative scrutiny over the business practices of its TurboTax tax-preparation software unit. 

 
Endeavor Group, Owner of UFC and Miss Universe Pageant, Files for IPO

The company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Miss Universe pageant and Hollywood's largest talent agency filed for an initial public offering on the NYSE. 

 
Target Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm

Target is in talks to buy retail advertising firm Triad Retail Media from WPP, as the retailer seeks to boost its digital advertising business, according to people familiar with the matter 

 
Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant. 

 
PG&E Clings to Sole Control of Its Bankruptcy Through September

PG&E will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted, but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities facing the state's largest utility. 

 
AZZ Replaces Auditor After Streak of Accounting Difficulties

Specialty equipment maker AZZ Inc. said it replaced its auditor after the company disclosed material weaknesses in controls over its financial reporting. 

 
Glencore Agricultural Boss to Retire

The head of Glencore PLC's agricultural division is leaving the company amid turbulent grain markets and after a failed effort to take over a rival.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:37aMalaysia's April inflation steady at 0.2% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aMalaysia Apr CPI +0.2% on Year; +0.4% Expected
DJ
12:09aDollar retreats from two-year high overnight, set for weekly loss
RE
12:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : SCO ministers oppose unfair practices in technology sectors
PU
12:03aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, May 11-20，2019
PU
05/23Fears of deeper U.S.-China trade war push Asian shares to four-month low
RE
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/23ELON MUSK : SpaceX launches first satellites for Musk's Starlink internet service
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
4BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
5TESLA : TESLA : At Least Larry Ellison Is Getting Crushed By Tesla Meltdown
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About