Hewlett Packard Enterprise Boosts Outlook Despite Falling Revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its financial targets for the year even as sales fell in its most recent quarter.

MiMedx Injectables Don't Meet Regulatory Standards Despite Claim to FDA

The biomedical company's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards more than two years after MiMedx told the Food and Drug Administration it complied with requirements.

Broker Sales Practices to Face Limits

Stockbrokers will soon have to disclose more about conflicts of interest that can bias investment advice under a government plan favored by Wall Street.

Intuit Raises Outlook Amid TurboTax Scrutiny

Intuit raised its profit and sales outlook for the year, citing strong results in the latest quarter despite mounting legislative scrutiny over the business practices of its TurboTax tax-preparation software unit.

Endeavor Group, Owner of UFC and Miss Universe Pageant, Files for IPO

The company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the Miss Universe pageant and Hollywood's largest talent agency filed for an initial public offering on the NYSE.

Target Looks to Acquire WPP's Retail Ad Firm

Target is in talks to buy retail advertising firm Triad Retail Media from WPP, as the retailer seeks to boost its digital advertising business, according to people familiar with the matter

Blackstone, Prologis Separately Bid for U.S. Arm of GLP

Blackstone Group and Prologis are vying to buy the U.S. arm of Singapore's GLP in a deal that could be worth more than $20 billion and create an industrial-warehouse giant.

PG&E Clings to Sole Control of Its Bankruptcy Through September

PG&E will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted, but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities facing the state's largest utility.

AZZ Replaces Auditor After Streak of Accounting Difficulties

Specialty equipment maker AZZ Inc. said it replaced its auditor after the company disclosed material weaknesses in controls over its financial reporting.

Glencore Agricultural Boss to Retire

The head of Glencore PLC's agricultural division is leaving the company amid turbulent grain markets and after a failed effort to take over a rival.