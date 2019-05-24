Maersk Says Trade Tensions Hitting Shipping Demand

The Danish shipping giant swung to a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year.

Foot Locker's 1Q Profit Rises on Lower Costs, Expenses

Foot Locker's profit rose to $172 million in the first quarter, although sales came in weaker than analysts had expected.

Snapchat Looks to Let Users Add Music to Posts

Snap is in talks with major record labels to expand the ways users can include music in posts on its flagship Snapchat app, as the company faces competitive pressure from Facebook and TikTok.

Traveling This Summer? Expect Delays

The summer travel season is poised to inflict pain on both U.S. airlines and fliers. Among the issues at airports: the extended grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets, runway closures and labor shortages.

Nestlé Focuses on Factories, Procurement to Hit Cost-Cutting Goal

Nestlé has achieved about half of the cost savings it hopes to implement by 2020 in a cost-cutting effort focused on boosting efficiency and centralizing procurement.

Who Needs Google's Android? Huawei Trademarks Its Own Smartphone OS

Huawei is pinning its hopes on a self-designed operating system to replace Google's Android following a U.S. blacklisting. The question is: Can it succeed where others have failed?

China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk.

DoorDash Venture Capitalists Send Dough to Wrong Address

Domino's Pizza has a world-wide network of food distributors with access to the coveted last mile and a lower valuation.

KKR Loosens Strings on Dress Code at Work

Employees at KKR can soon pack up their suits, ties or heels, but they may not want to throw them out.

MiMedx Injectables Don't Meet Regulatory Standards Despite Claim to FDA

The biomedical company's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards more than two years after MiMedx told the Food and Drug Administration it complied with requirements.