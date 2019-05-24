Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans.

Maersk Says Trade Tensions Hitting Shipping Demand

The Danish shipping giant swung to a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year.

Foot Locker's 1Q Profit Rises on Lower Costs, Expenses

Foot Locker's profit rose to $172 million in the first quarter, although sales came in weaker than analysts had expected.

Snapchat Looks to Let Users Add Music to Posts

Snap is in talks with major record labels to expand the ways users can include music in posts on its flagship Snapchat app, as the company faces competitive pressure from Facebook and TikTok.

Nestlé Focuses on Factories, Procurement to Hit Cost-Cutting Goal

Nestlé has achieved about half of the cost savings it hopes to implement by 2020 in a cost-cutting effort focused on boosting efficiency and centralizing procurement.

MiMedx Injectables Don't Meet Regulatory Standards Despite Claim to FDA

The biomedical company's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards more than two years after MiMedx told the Food and Drug Administration it complied with requirements.

Who Needs Google's Android? Huawei Trademarks Its Own Smartphone OS

Huawei is pinning its hopes on a self-designed operating system to replace Google's Android following a U.S. blacklisting. The question is: Can it succeed where others have failed?

DoorDash Venture Capitalists Send Dough to Wrong Address

Domino's Pizza has a world-wide network of food distributors with access to the coveted last mile and a lower valuation.

Investors Helped Build Tesla. They Could Undo It, Too.

Producing a mass-market car takes cash, which is harder to find when sentiment turns and the stock falls, as it did sharply this week. Elon Musk's company burned through $900 million in the first quarter. It says it expects to stop consuming cash soon.

China Takes Over Bank Linked to Missing Financier

China's central bank and banking regulator took over a troubled small commercial bank, Baoshang Bank, citing the lender as a severe credit risk.