Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
MAX's Return to Flight Delayed by FAA's Reevaluation of Safety Procedures for Older 737 Models

A review of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the MAX's return to service, according to U.S. government officials. 

 
Facebook Privacy Settlement Delayed by FTC Split

A long-awaited multibillion-dollar settlement between Facebook and federal regulators over privacy missteps has been bogged down by a split between Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission. 

 
Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to   Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans. 

 
Maersk Says Trade Tensions Hitting Shipping Demand

The Danish shipping giant swung to a first-quarter loss and warned that rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China could cut container growth by up to a third this year. 

 
Foot Locker's 1Q Profit Rises on Lower Costs, Expenses

Foot Locker's profit rose to $172 million in the first quarter, although sales came in weaker than analysts had expected. 

 
Snapchat Looks to Let Users Add Music to Posts

Snap is in talks with major record labels to expand the ways users can include music in posts on its flagship Snapchat app, as the company faces competitive pressure from Facebook and TikTok. 

 
Nestlé Focuses on Factories, Procurement to Hit Cost-Cutting Goal

Nestlé has achieved about half of the cost savings it hopes to implement by 2020 in a cost-cutting effort focused on boosting efficiency and centralizing procurement. 

 
MiMedx Injectables Don't Meet Regulatory Standards Despite Claim to FDA

The biomedical company's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards more than two years after MiMedx told the Food and Drug Administration it complied with requirements. 

 
Who Needs Google's Android? Huawei Trademarks Its Own Smartphone OS

Huawei is pinning its hopes on a self-designed operating system to replace Google's Android following a U.S. blacklisting. The question is: Can it succeed where others have failed? 

 
DoorDash Venture Capitalists Send Dough to Wrong Address

Domino's Pizza has a world-wide network of food distributors with access to the coveted last mile and a lower valuation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection
PU
05:20pHut 8 Mining, The Largest Industrial Bitcoin Miner in Canada, CEO Clip Video
NE
05:18pSHELLEY MOORE CAPITO : Capito, Brown, Portman, Casey Introduce Bill to Protect Steel Jobs, Improve Environment
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pUtilities Down on Cyclical Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:08pWORLD BANK : Mato Grosso to Enhance Fiscal Sustainability while also Protecting the Environment
PU
05:08pCommunications Services Up Slightly as 5G Concerns Linger -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:06pTech Up, But Lags Market Amid Huawei Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:01pHorizons ETFs Announces May 2019 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
4S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Signals Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About