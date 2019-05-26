Renault, Fiat Chrysler Discuss Merger as Part of Alliance Talks

Renault and Fiat Chrysler are discussing the possibility of a merger, according to people familiar with the matter, as the auto makers explore options for combining their businesses to better cope with slowing sales and the expensive challenge of electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

Teva Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million

The Israel-based drugmaker agreed to pay $85 million to resolve claims by the state of Oklahoma that the company's marketing helped fuel a rise in opioid addiction.

In Newly Released Deposition, OxyContin Owner Defends Response to Reports of Abuse

A deposition of Richard Sackler, an owner of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from March offers a rare window into his current views on the opioid epidemic amid litigation seeking to hold the company accountable for the crisis.

Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules

U.S. refiners are anticipating a bonanza from new rules that require cleaner-burning fuels on the world's oceangoing ships starting Jan. 1.

MIT Scientist's Biotech Research Is Called Into Question

MIT researcher Dr. Ram Sasisekharan and his team are defending their computer-assisted research against an accusation that they misled the scientific community about the discovery of drugs for the flu and Zika viruses.

Judge Bars Bud Light From Suggesting Rival Beers Contain Corn Syrup

A judge temporarily barred Bud Light from suggesting in its advertising that rival beers Coors Light and Miller Lite contain corn syrup.

MAX's Return to Flight Delayed by FAA's Re-Evaluation of Safety Procedures for Older 737 Models

A review of Boeing's 737 MAX jets has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the MAX's return to service.

Facebook Privacy Settlement Delayed by FTC Split

A long-awaited multibillion-dollar settlement between Facebook and federal regulators over privacy missteps has been bogged down by a split between Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission.

At $2 Million, New Novartis Drug Is Priciest Ever

Novartis said it plans to price its recently approved gene therapy at $2.125 million, making it the world's most expensive medicine.

Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to Consider Selling Itself

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has built a stake in Centene and wants the health insurer to consider selling itself before spending $15.3 billion to purchase WellCare Health Plans.