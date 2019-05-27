Fiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal

The Italian-American car giant is proposing a merger with rival Renault, a move that if completed would create the third-largest auto maker by production and shake the global car industry.

Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied."

EQT in $2.26 Billion Takeover Bid for Australia's Vocus

Asset manager EQT has secured access to Vocus Group Ltd.'s books after pitching a nonbinding takeover offer that values the Australian telecommunications provider at about $2.26 billion.

Teva Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million

The Israel-based drugmaker agreed to pay $85 million to resolve claims by the state of Oklahoma that the company's marketing helped fuel a rise in opioid addiction.

In Newly Released Deposition, OxyContin Owner Defends Response to Reports of Abuse

A deposition of Richard Sackler, an owner of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, from March offers a rare window into his current views on the opioid epidemic amid litigation seeking to hold the company accountable for the crisis.

Refiners Poised for Boost From Clean-Fuel Rules

U.S. refiners are anticipating a bonanza from new rules that require cleaner-burning fuels on the world's oceangoing ships starting Jan. 1.

MIT Scientist's Biotech Research Is Called Into Question

MIT researcher Dr. Ram Sasisekharan and his team are defending their computer-assisted research against an accusation that they misled the scientific community about the discovery of drugs for the flu and Zika viruses.

Judge Bars Bud Light From Suggesting Rival Beers Contain Corn Syrup

A judge temporarily barred Bud Light from suggesting in its advertising that rival beers Coors Light and Miller Lite contain corn syrup.

MAX's Return to Flight Delayed by FAA's Re-Evaluation of Safety Procedures for Older 737 Models

A review of Boeing's 737 MAX jets has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the MAX's return to service.

Facebook Privacy Settlement Delayed by FTC Split

A long-awaited multibillion-dollar settlement between Facebook and federal regulators over privacy missteps has been bogged down by a split between Republicans and Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission.