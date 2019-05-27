Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/27/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Fiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Changes in Leadership

Fiat Chairman John Elkann has long wanted to trim his family's holdings in the auto sector, and the death of former Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and the arrest of Renault's longtime chairman Carlos Ghosn shifted the dynamic in putting together a proposed deal. 

 
Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

executives have discussed the potential departure of investment-banking chief , who has come under fire from investors for dismal results. 

 
Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are on the Right Road

Big personalities get in the way of big merger agreements. A tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and Renault has a better chance of succeeding than most such proposals because both companies have lost larger-than-life bosses over the past year. 

 
Drug Giant Tries New Tactic to Fight Cancer

Seeking an edge in the increasingly competitive market for cancer drugs, one of the industry's largest companies is taking a bold but risky approach: targeting the early stages of the disease. 

 
'Aladdin' Flies to Healthy Opening at the Box Office

Walt Disney's "Aladdin"-the latest in a series of live-action remakes of the company's beloved titles-opened with a strong performance at the box office, delivering a win for a studio strategy that has so far yielded inconsistent results. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal

The Italian-American car giant is proposing a merger with rival Renault, a move that if completed would create the third-largest auto maker by production and shake the global car industry. 

 
Some Luxury Brands Look Frayed Second-Hand

Websites that sell second-hand handbags and watches offer a quick read on which brands hold their value over time-and investors in luxury stocks should take note. 

 
Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied." 

 
EQT in $2.26 Billion Takeover Bid for Australia's Vocus

Asset manager EQT has secured access to Vocus Group Ltd.'s books after pitching a nonbinding takeover offer that values the Australian telecommunications provider at about $2.26 billion. 

 
Teva Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million

The Israel-based drugmaker agreed to pay $85 million to resolve claims by the state of Oklahoma that the company's marketing helped fuel a rise in opioid addiction.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pDollar nudges up, euro's post-EU vote bounce proves short-lived
RE
09:24pOil mixed as China's economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pJapan says Trump signalled hope of trade deal progress with Aug 'announcement'
RE
08:36pCHINA DREAMS ON HOLD : heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
RE
08:24pMONEY, MONEY, MONEY : behind the scenes at a euro note printing press
RE
07:19pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr welcomes royal assent of the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement
PU
06:54pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister J.C. Hutchinson discusses bamboo vase at Hanover Agriculture Show
PU
06:24pTXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Congratulates Texas Leaders on the Legislative Session
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
