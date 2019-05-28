Fiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Changes in Leadership

Fiat Chairman John Elkann has long wanted to trim his family's holdings in the auto sector, and the death of former Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne and the arrest of Renault's longtime chairman Carlos Ghosn shifted the dynamic in putting together a proposed deal.

Sports Illustrated Sold for $110 Million to Licensing Company Authentic Brands

Meredith agreed to sell Sports Illustrated for $110 million, more than a year after putting it on the block, but that doesn't mean the fabled sports magazine is leaving the family.

Mexican Investigators File Corruption Charges Against Pemex Ex-CEO

Mexican investigators have filed charges with federal prosecutors against the former head of state-run oil company Petróleos Mexicanos in connection with a corruption probe.

Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Chief Ritchie Could Depart as 'Tough Cutbacks' Look Set to Bite

Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are on the Right Road

Big personalities get in the way of big merger agreements. A tie-up between Fiat Chrysler and Renault has a better chance of succeeding than most such proposals because both companies have lost larger-than-life bosses over the past year.

Drug Giant Tries New Tactic to Fight Cancer

Seeking an edge in the increasingly competitive market for cancer drugs, one of the industry's largest companies is taking a bold but risky approach: targeting the early stages of the disease.

'Aladdin' Flies to Healthy Opening at the Box Office

Walt Disney's "Aladdin"-the latest in a series of live-action remakes of the company's beloved titles-opened with a strong performance at the box office, delivering a win for a studio strategy that has so far yielded inconsistent results.

Fiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal

The Italian-American car giant is proposing a merger with rival Renault, a move that if completed would create the third-largest auto maker by production and shake the global car industry.

Some Luxury Brands Look Frayed Second-Hand

Websites that sell second-hand handbags and watches offer a quick read on which brands hold their value over time-and investors in luxury stocks should take note.

Nasdaq Abandons Oslo Bors Bid

Nasdaq said it is withdrawing its offer for Norwegian stock-exchange operator Oslo Bors because the minimum acceptance condition for the offer's completion is "incapable of being satisfied."